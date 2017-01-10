Story highlights "I never felt like ... this was going to happen," woman's daughter says

Accused shooter faces federal charges, including chance of death penalty

(CNN) The girlfriend of the man charged in the shooting deaths of five people at the Fort Lauderdale airport hopes "the victims of this see justice."

In a statement read by her grown daughter, Gina Peterson, who lived with accused shooter Esteban Santiago, also expressed her "deepest condolences to the innocent people who lost their lives and/or were injured."

"My warmest sincerities go out to the families, friends," Robyn Peterson told CNN affiliate KTUU on behalf of "my mother, brother and sisters."

Robyn Peterson, who identified herself as Gina Peterson's oldest daughter, said she did not know Santiago well.

"But I never felt like, you know, this was going to happen," she said. "No one knew this was going to happen, and we're just completely ... It's a tragedy, for sure. Taken aback by it, 100 percent."

