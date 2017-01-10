Now you can get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

1. Orlando manhunt

Oh what a tragic day in Orlando . First an Orlando police officer was killed while confronting a man outside a Walmart. Orlando police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton was shot by a suspect she had briefly chased. The shooter took off, sparking a massive manhunt. Then an Orange County sheriff's deputy died in a traffic accident during the search. Deputy 1st Class Norman Lewis' motorcycle was hit by a vehicle. The saddest part of all of this? It was Law Enforcement Officer Appreciation Day . The suspect, Markeith Loyd, is still on the run.

2. Politics