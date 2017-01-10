Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof: 'I still do feel like I had to do it'

Story highlights Roof gives his own closing argument in the sentencing phase of his trial

Jurors are weighing whether he deserves a death sentence

Charleston, South Carolina (CNN) Twelve jurors hold Dylann Roof's life in their hands.

And before they headed into deliberations Tuesday, the man who killed nine people in a 2015 massacre at a historically black Charleston, South Carolina, church told the jury he still feels he had no choice.

"In my confession to the FBI I told them that I had to do it, and obviously that's not really true. ... I didn't have to do anything," Roof said as he made his own five-minute closing argument in the penalty phase of his federal trial. "But what I meant when I said that was, I felt like I had to do it, and I still do feel like I had to do it."

But he also suggested he'd like to be spared.

"From what I've been told, I have a right to ask you to give me a life sentence, but I'm not sure what good that will do anyway," Roof said. "But what I will say is only one of you has to disagree with the other jurors."