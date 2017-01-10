Clare Hollingworth, legendary WWII reporter, dies at 105

Story highlights The famed Telegraph reporter's career took her throughout Europe, Africa and Asia

She died Tuesday at age 105 in Hong Kong

(CNN) Clare Hollingworth, who was the first to break the news that World War II had started, died Tuesday at the age of 105.

It was on September 1, 1939, as a reporter for London's Daily Telegraph that Hollingworth awoke to the sounds of war in Katowice, Poland.

"Are you sure, old girl?" the secretary asked.

"Listen!" she said, holding the receiver out the window. "Can't you hear it?"

