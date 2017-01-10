Breaking News

Bumblebee is first bee in continental US to be listed as endangered

The rusty patched bumblebee lives in 13 states and one Canadian province.
(CNN)For the first time, a bee species in the continental United States has been declared endangered by the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

The rusty patched bumblebee is in worrisome decline and it is a race to keep it from becoming extinct, the agency said.
    "Listing the bee as endangered will help us mobilize partners and focus resources on finding ways right now to stop the decline," Wildlife Service Midwest Regional Director Tom Melius said.
    The population of the rusty patched bumblebee has shrunk by 87% since the late 1990s, the wildlife service said.
    Bees help pollinate 35% of the world's food, and bumblebees pollinate everything from tomatoes to cranberries, blueberries and melons.
    There are a number of reasons for the crash of pollinator bees worldwide. Mainly, those are habitat loss (nearly 40% of all land is used for agriculture, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization), climate change (the land that's left is changing, and this is shrinking the ranges of some bees) and rampant chemical use.
    "The rusty patched bumblebee is among a group of pollinators, including the monarch butterfly, experiencing serious declines across the country," Melius said. "Why is this important? Pollinators are small but mighty parts of the natural mechanism that sustains us and our world. Without them ... our crops require laborious, costly pollination by hand."
    The species joins seven species of yellow-faced bees found in Hawaii on the endangered list. It is one of 47 bumblebee species in North America.
    There are an estimated 20,000 bee species worldwide, including those with green and blue bodies. This bee was collected from Biscayne National Park near Miami.
    There are an estimated 20,000 bee species worldwide, including those with green and blue bodies. This bee was collected from Biscayne National Park near Miami.
    "An obscure bee of the desert, Martinapis luteicornis, only is active early in the morning just as the sky begins to lighten," writes Sam Droege with the US Geological Survey.
    "An obscure bee of the desert, Martinapis luteicornis, only is active early in the morning just as the sky begins to lighten," writes Sam Droege with the US Geological Survey.
    This male bee comes from Oahu, Hawaii.
    This male bee comes from Oahu, Hawaii.
    "Ah, the lovely yellow of Bombus perplexus," writes Droege. "For some reason, this species' coloration tends towards bright yellow while other eastern bumbles are more subdued in their yellowness. It varies with their age (the sun fade bumbles plumage) but a nice lemon yellow (color) usually means this species."
    "Ah, the lovely yellow of Bombus perplexus," writes Droege. "For some reason, this species' coloration tends towards bright yellow while other eastern bumbles are more subdued in their yellowness. It varies with their age (the sun fade bumbles plumage) but a nice lemon yellow (color) usually means this species."
    Anthidiellum ehrhorni lives in the dry, US Southwest.
    Anthidiellum ehrhorni lives in the dry, US Southwest.
    This bee with iridescent wings was collected in Michigan.
    This bee with iridescent wings was collected in Michigan.
    This bombus perplexus -- a bumblebee -- specimen is from central Pennsylvania.
    This bombus perplexus -- a bumblebee -- specimen is from central Pennsylvania.
    Andrena wellesleyana is "one of a number of species where the males have extensive yellow on their faces while the females are completely black."
    Andrena wellesleyana is "one of a number of species where the males have extensive yellow on their faces while the females are completely black."
    A bee captured in Arizona. It has orange pollen stuck to its face and sides.
    A bee captured in Arizona. It has orange pollen stuck to its face and sides.
    Diadasia rinconis, a bee with pollen and "a few stray cactus balls" on its hairy body, writes Droege.
    Diadasia rinconis, a bee with pollen and "a few stray cactus balls" on its hairy body, writes Droege.
    "This beautiful blue bee nests in snail shells," writes Droege. The Osmia conjuncta specimen comes from Maryland.
    "This beautiful blue bee nests in snail shells," writes Droege. The Osmia conjuncta specimen comes from Maryland.
    A female Agapostemon splendens. Collected at Timucuan Ecological & Historic Preserve in Florida.
    A female Agapostemon splendens. Collected at Timucuan Ecological & Historic Preserve in Florida.
    Bombus ternarius -- a bumblebee -- was collected in Franklin County, New York. "In most of New England, the only Bumble Bee with significant orange and yellow on its abdomen," Droege writes.
    Bombus ternarius -- a bumblebee -- was collected in Franklin County, New York. "In most of New England, the only Bumble Bee with significant orange and yellow on its abdomen," Droege writes.
    Bombus bimaculatus is another species of bumblebee, found in Virginia.
    Bombus bimaculatus is another species of bumblebee, found in Virginia.
    Sarina Jepsen, deputy chair of the International Union for Conservation of Nature's bumblebee specialist group, and a director at the Xerces Society, an environmental nonprofit, told CNN in December that about 25% of bumblebees in North America are at risk for extinction.
    On Tuesday, she commended the wildlife service's decision.
    "Now that the Fish & Wildlife Service has listed the rusty patched bumblebee as endangered, it stands a chance of surviving the many threats it faces," she said.
    The rusty patched bumblebee lives in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Wisconsin, and Ontario, Canada.
    There are roughly 20,000 species of bees in the world. That's more species than birds, amphibians, reptiles or mammals.
    Bumblebees live in underground colonies, caring for a queen. Worker bees -- females that don't reproduce because they're not the queen -- fly around during the day collecting flower pollen and nectar for food and energy.
    They only live for a year, except the queen who is dormant during the winter and emerges in the spring to begin a new colony with eggs fertilized during the prior fall.

    CNN's John Sutter contributed to this report.