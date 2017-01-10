(CNN) Maria Sharapova is set to make her official return from a doping suspension on April 26 after the former world No. 1 was granted a wildcard entry to Stuttgart's Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

The tournament starts on April 24, with the 29-year-old Sharapova, who hasn't been involved a competitive match since the Australian Open in January 2016, due to play on the day her 15-month ban comes to an end.

Putting the work in the 🗃 pic.twitter.com/Cl2kNQZr9F

A welcome return?

JUST WATCHED Drug testers warn dopers they will be caught eventually Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Drug testers warn dopers they will be caught eventually 01:56

WTA Finals winner Dominika Cibulkova, shortly after Sharapova admitted to the failed drug test, labeled her "unlikeable, arrogant, conceited and cold."

The Russian was initially banned for two years by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) after testing positive for the banned substance meldonium in January 2016.

In October, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) reduced the sanction by nine months, saying she bore "no significant fault or negligence."

Photos: Tennis in 2017 Roger Federer makes his return to the tennis tour in 2017 after being sidelined since July. He ended his season early to rehab a knee injury. Hide Caption 1 of 10 Photos: Tennis in 2017 He -- and his numerous fans -- hope the 17-time grand slam winner has one more grand slam title left in him. Hide Caption 2 of 10 Photos: Tennis in 2017 Another huge name in the sport, Maria Sharapova, makes her comeback at the end of April. Hide Caption 3 of 10 Photos: Tennis in 2017 Sharapova wasn't injured. Rather, the Russian five-time grand slam winner is serving a drug suspension. Hide Caption 4 of 10 Photos: Tennis in 2017 Yet another player to make a comeback is Nick Kyrgios. The reason he was out? The Australian was banned for eight weeks by the ATP tour in October for, essentially, a lack of effort. Hide Caption 5 of 10 Photos: Tennis in 2017 In grand slams, he'll make his return in time for the Australian Open, Kyrgios' home major in Melbourne. Hide Caption 6 of 10 Photos: Tennis in 2017 Will Serena Williams surpass Steffi Graf and become the first player in the Open Era to win 23 majors? Hide Caption 7 of 10 Photos: Tennis in 2017 Williams -- yes -- is also coming back. The 35-year-old hasn't played since September because of a shoulder injury. Hide Caption 8 of 10 Photos: Tennis in 2017 Will Novak Djokovic rediscover his mojo? Djokovic was tennis' top player in the first half of 2016 but tailed off considerably. Hide Caption 9 of 10 Photos: Tennis in 2017 Djokovic and coach Boris Becker parted company in early December, with the Serb not yet naming a replacement. Hide Caption 10 of 10