Maria Sharapova: Star 'couldn't be happier' as she confirms date of return

By Henry Young, CNN

Updated 6:38 AM ET, Tue January 10, 2017

Sharapova, age 14, plays her first professional tournament in March 2002. She defeated Brie Rippner at the Pacific Life Open in Indian Wells, California.
Sharapova holds up her trophy after she won Wimbledon in July 2004. The 17-year-old defeated Serena Williams in the final for her first Grand Slam title.
Sharapova serves during the 2006 U.S. Open semifinals. She advanced to beat Justine Henin in the final. It was her second Grand Slam title.
Sharapova is given a painting from the Children of Chernobyl Foundation in July 2007. That year, she became a U.N. global ambassador focused on the Chernobyl Recovery and Development Program.
Sharapova won her third major title at the 2008 Australian Open.
Off the court, Sharapova has become a fashion icon and a popular spokeswoman for many major companies. Her endorsements have included Nike, Gatorade, Canon and Cole Haan.
Sharapova falls to her knees after winning the 2012 French Open to complete the career Grand Slam. She also won the French Open in 2014.
Sharapova, left, at the London 2012 Olympic medal ceremony at Wimbledon with Serena Williams, center, and Victoria Azarenka. Sharapova finished with the silver after losing to Williams in the final.
Sharapova carries the Olympic torch in Sochi, Russia, during the opening ceremony for the 2014 Winter Olympics.
A shopper in Shanghai, China, walks past a Nike advertisement featuring Sharapova.
Sharapova signs autographs after winning a match at this year&#39;s Australian Open in January. She later announced she had tested positive for banned drug meldonium and was banned for two years by the International Tennis Federation.
Story highlights

  • Sharapova confirms comeback date
  • She will play on April 26 in Stuttgart

(CNN)Maria Sharapova is set to make her official return from a doping suspension on April 26 after the former world No. 1 was granted a wildcard entry to Stuttgart's Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

The tournament starts on April 22, with the 29-year-old Sharapova, who hasn't been involved a competitive match since the Australian Open in January 2016, due to play on the day her 15-month ban comes to an end.
    The Russian has been keeping fit ahead of her comeback, appearing in a Las Vegas charity event in October 2016, and then playing an exhibition match against Olympic singles champion Monica Puig in Puerto Rico last month.
    "I could not be happier to have my first match back on tour at one of my favorite tournaments," said Sharapova, a three-time winner at the annual clay court event.
    A welcome return?

    The head of the WTA, Steve Simon, has already said he is looking forward to Sharapova's return -- a sentiment echoed by Porsche Tennis Tournament Director Markus Günthardt -- but not everyone on the tour has been so welcoming.
    WTA Finals winner Dominika Cibulkova, shortly after Sharapova admitted to the failed drug test, labeled her "unlikeable, arrogant, conceited and cold."
    The Russian was initially banned for two years by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) after testing positive for the banned substance meldonium in January 2016.
    In October, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) reduced the sanction by nine months, saying she bore "no significant fault or negligence."
    Roger Federer makes his return to the tennis tour in 2017 after being sidelined since July. He ended his season early to rehab a knee injury.
    He -- and his numerous fans -- hope the 17-time grand slam winner has one more grand slam title left in him.
    Another huge name in the sport, Maria Sharapova, makes her comeback at the end of April.
    Sharapova wasn&#39;t injured. Rather, the Russian five-time grand slam winner is serving a drug suspension.
    Yet another player to make a comeback is Nick Kyrgios. The reason he was out? The Australian was banned for eight weeks by the ATP tour in October for, essentially, a lack of effort.
    In grand slams, he&#39;ll make his return in time for the Australian Open, Kyrgios&#39; home major in Melbourne.
    Will Serena Williams surpass Steffi Graf and become the first player in the Open Era to win 23 majors?
    Williams -- yes -- is also coming back. The 35-year-old hasn&#39;t played since September because of a shoulder injury.
    Will Novak Djokovic rediscover his mojo? Djokovic was tennis&#39; top player in the first half of 2016 but tailed off considerably.
    Djokovic and coach Boris Becker parted company in early December, with the Serb not yet naming a replacement.
    Günthardt described Sharapova's return at Stuttgart as "certain to be one of the sporting and emotional highlights of our anniversary tournament."