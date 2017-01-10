CNN 10 - January 11, 2017

Breaking News

January 11, 2017

A looming economic disaster in Venezuela starts things off today on CNN 10, as we explain its causes and effects. After that, we're examining coral bleaching and how it has impacted a fisherman's family near Madagascar. And we explore the rise and fall of the Yahoo Internet company.
TRANSCRIPT
Click here to access the printable version of today's CNN 10 program.
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
