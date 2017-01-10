Story highlights GCT now in its 12th year

London and Berlin added to 2017 calendar

15 cities play host worldwide

(CNN) The world's richest showjumping competition is spreading its reach in 2017, with two of Europe's most powerful capitals joining the schedule.

Berlin and London have been added to the 2017 Global Champions Tour calendar, which will take in 15 cities, 12 countries and three continents across eight months.

From April's opener in Mexico to the November finale in Qatar, 30 of the world's best showjumpers will do battle at stunning locations all over the globe.

The Royal Chelsea Hospital site will host London's return to the GCT.

Germany's capital will make its debut as a host city on July 28-30, while the following week London -- which first hosted the GCT in 2013 -- returns to the calendar at the Royal Chelsea Hospital, best known for staging the prestigious Chelsea Flower Show.

The addition of Berlin follows the success last year of the Hamburg leg of the tour, which attracted 90,000 fans.

Read More