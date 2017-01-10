Story highlights Esteban Gutierrez to race in Formula E

Former F1 to appear at Mexico City ePrix

(CNN) Following a disappointing end to 2016, Esteban Gutierrez will look to recharge his racing batteries in the FIA Formula E Championship.

After leaving the Haas team at the end of last year, the Mexican will feature at a few select Formula E events during the remainder of the current campaign and is in talks with a number of teams to secure a place on the grid for the start of the 2017-2018 season.

Formula E organizers said Gutierrez would "get behind the wheel of a fully-electric car" at the Mexico City ePrix on April 1 at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez and the inaugural New York City ePrix in July.

"I have been very impressed at how the category has grown," the 25-year-old Gutierrez told reporters in Mexico City Monday.