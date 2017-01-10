U2 delays album release in light of Trump victory

Story highlights U2 has decided to delay the release of their upcoming album due to the election of Donald Trump

The band's guitarist said the group had nearly completed their newest album when Trump won

(CNN) The rock band U2 has decided to delay the release of their upcoming album, "Songs of Experience," because of the election of businessman-turned-US President-elect Donald Trump.

In an interview with Rolling Stone , the band's guitarist, David Evans, more commonly known as "The Edge," said the group had nearly completed their newest album when "the election (happened) and suddenly the world changed."

"We just went, 'Hold on a second, we've got to give ourselves a moment to think about this record and about how it relates to what's going on in the world,'" the U2 member said.

"It's like a pendulum has suddenly just taken a huge swing in the other direction."

CNN has reached out to Trump's transition team for comment and have not yet received a response.

