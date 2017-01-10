Story highlights Pentagon officials are being asked to stay until key Trump appointees can be confirmed

The most senior official asked to stay on is Deputy Secretary Robert Work

Washington (CNN) Six senior Pentagon officials have been asked to stay on for the Trump administration's initial weeks to ensure the US military can react instantly in the case of a crisis, according to a current official.

Keeping these key personnel in place will ensure there are senior officials at all times authorized to carry out key functions in the event of an emergency, and that the military can operate smoothly immediately after the inauguration, two officials said.

A spokesman for the Trump transition declined to comment.

The Pentagon officials are being asked to stay until key Trump appointees can be confirmed by the Senate and take office. They could stay for up to three months, the first official said, but they also can leave at any time if they so choose.

The most senior official asked to stay on is Deputy Secretary Robert Work. He was asked specifically to temporarily extend his service by James Mattis, nominated to become secretary of defense. If Mattis for some reason is not sworn into office immediately upon Donald Trump's taking office, Work would be in place for any urgent development, even if it came in the minutes before Mattis is sworn in.

