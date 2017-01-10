Russia ready for US talks as new era beckons

Story highlights Russia ready to talk when Donald Trump becomes president

Kremlin says relationship between two nations at "lowest point"

Moscow (CNN) Russia is willing to work on improving relations with the new US administration -- even if American sanctions aren't lifted any time soon.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that relations between Moscow and Washington are at their "lowest point" and that there were "completely different ways of normalizing them."

"Certainly, sanctions are an element that very negatively affect bilateral relations, but still even under the backdrop of sanctions, Moscow would, undoubtedly, welcome any prospect for dialogue and it is ready for that," he was quoted as saying by state news agency Tass.

Relations between Russia and the United States have deteriorated over the past year as the two nations have stood on opposing sides of the Syria conflict and locked horns several times at the UN Security Council over the nearly six-year war.