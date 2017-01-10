Trump may start with US ambassador in Jerusalem, not an embassy

(CNN) President-elect Donald Trump's transition has been floating the possibility of initially having the US ambassador to Israel work and live in the US consulate in Jerusalem, while the American Embassy remains in Tel Aviv.

Several diplomats, Israeli officials and sources close to the transition who are familiar with the idea said it could be seen as compromise that gives a nod to Israel on Jerusalem -- which Israel and the Palestinians both claim as their capital -- without the firestorm a formal relocation of the embassy from Tel Aviv would almost certainly bring.

Diplomats said there have been signs Trump may pull back from his campaign pledge to relocate the US Embassy to Jerusalem amid warnings from Arab and European diplomats to the incoming administration that the move could unleash violence, undermine the peace process, damage US standing in the Middle East, and endanger American personnel.

Trump spoke about moving the US Embassy repeatedly during the campaign.

In a speech to the pro-Israel lobby group American Israel Public Affairs Committee in March, Trump said he wanted to "move the American Embassy to the eternal capital of the Jewish people, Jerusalem." In a subsequent TV interview, he said the move would happen "fairly quickly."

