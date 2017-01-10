Tim Scott backs Jeff Sessions for attorney general

Story highlights Sessions was accused of making racist remarks and called the NAACP and ACLU "un-American"

Scott said Sessions has a strong record of supporting black Americans

(CNN) Sen. Tim Scott, the only African American Republican currently serving in the Senate, is backing his colleague Jeff Sessions for attorney general, while other groups have expressed concern about the Alabama lawmaker's civil rights record.

"I have gotten to know Jeff over my four years in the Senate, and have found him to be a consistently fair person," he said Monday in a statement. "I will continue working for what I believe is in the best interest of my state and my nation, such as criminal justice reform and stopping illegal immigration."

"For all of these reasons, today I am announcing my support for Senator Jeff Sessions as Attorney General of the United States," Scott said.

As a US attorney in Alabama, Sessions was denied a federal judgeship in 1986 after the Senate Judiciary Committee heard testimony that Sessions made racist remarks and called the NAACP and ACLU "un-American." The Senate Judiciary Committee is the same panel he'll come before Tuesday for his confirmation hearing.

Read More