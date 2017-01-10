Story highlights Trump met with notable anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Kennedy said he agreed to chair a vaccine commission

Washington (CNN) President-elect Donald Trump met with notable anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Tuesday, further stoking unfounded fears about vaccine safety and efficacy by asking the Democrat to chair a commission on the issue.

Kennedy, the son of late presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, told reporters after his meeting with Trump that the President-elect asked him to head a look into "vaccination safety and scientific integrity."

Kennedy said he agreed to chair the commission.

"President-elect Trump has some doubts about the current vaccine policies and he has questions about it," Kennedy said. "His opinion doesn't matter but the science does matter and we ought to be reading the science and we ought to be debating the science."

Kennedy added that both he and Trump are "very pro-vaccine" but that they want to make sure vaccines are "as safe as they possibly can be."

