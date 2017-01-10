Story highlights Trump said he wants Congress to pass an Obamacare repeal bill as early as next week

Republicans are worried about repealing the law without a replacement, which they don't have

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump's newest demand Tuesday that Republicans vote immediately to repeal and replace Obamacare -- maybe even as quickly as next week -- had Republican lawmakers struggling to understand the President-elect's intentions.

Given that lawmakers aren't anywhere near having a plan to revamp America's health care system, let alone voting on one, GOP lawmakers are wondering out loud: Should we take the President-elect literally?

"That quote was so true of Mr. Trump: 'The media took him literally but not seriously and his supporters took him seriously but not literally,'" GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy told CNN. "I think he speaks in concepts, and I accept his concept. We need a sense of urgency."

Trump's New York Times interview came as House Speaker Paul Ryan and other Republicans are trying to reassure rank-and-file Republicans who are nervous about repealing the Affordable Care Act too fast when there is not yet an alternative.

And the timeline Trump is advocating for is considered impossible -- a first procedural vote aimed at repealing Obamacare is slated for some time this week, but a final "repeal" legislation -- a budget reconciliation bill -- is not expected to be voted on for weeks or months.

