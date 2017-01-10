Leahy questions Sessions over Trump's 'Access Hollywood' comments

Story highlights This was the first time the conversation was brought up

"Clearly, it would be," Sessions responded

Washington (CNN) Attorney General-designate Jeff Sessions was asked Tuesday about President-elect Donald Trump's infamous hot-mic comments in which he boasted about being able to sexually assault women and get away with it.

The 2005 "Access Hollywood" conversation, which leaked during the 2016 election, featured Trump making lewd and sexually aggressive remarks about women. In the recording, Trump said he could grab women "by the pussy" and that he would sometimes "just start kissing them."

Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy asked Sessions about the conversation during the Alabama Republican's confirmation hearing and if he thought what Trump described amounted to sexual assault.

"Is grabbing a woman by her genitals, without consent, is that sexual assault?" Leahy asked during the hearing.

