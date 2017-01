Story highlights Obama aims to revive the spirits of progressives in a Chicago speech Tuesday

His speech is the capstone of a months-long farewell tour

Chicago (CNN) Popular but politically humbled, President Barack Obama says goodbye to the nation Tuesday night in a dramatic reinterpretation of a presidential farewell address.

Hoping to capitalize on a well of goodwill that's expanded in the final year of his tenure, Obama has discarded the staid Oval Office or East Room for his last formal set of remarks. Instead, he'll travel to Chicago, the city where he declared victory in 2008 and 2012, to address a sold-out crowd of ardent supporters.

"I first came to Chicago when I was in my early twenties, still trying to figure out who I was; still searching for a purpose to my life," Obama will say in his speech, according to portions of the speech that were released ahead of time. "This is where I learned that change only happens when ordinary people get involved, get engaged, and come together to demand it."

Ahead of his address, aides described the normally unsentimental commander in chief, who launched his unlikely political career here, as nostalgic. He wrote on Facebook he was returning to the city "where it all started."

The moment, conceived months ago, is meant to recall the most iconic moments of Obama's historic tenure, ones rooted in the "hope and change" message that carried the first African-American to the White House.

