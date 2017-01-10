Breaking News

Obama says goodbye

By Kevin Liptak, CNN White House Producer

Updated 7:18 AM ET, Tue January 10, 2017

President Barack Obama speaks in front of Cook's Meadow on June 18, 2016 in Yosemite National Park, California.
President Barack Obama speaks in front of Cook's Meadow on June 18, 2016 in Yosemite National Park, California.

    President Obama's best speeches

Story highlights

  • President Barack Obama aims to revive the spirits of progressives in a Chicago speech Tuesday
  • His speech is the capstone of a months-long farewell tour

(CNN)Popular but politically humbled, President Barack Obama says goodbye to the nation Tuesday night in a dramatic reinterpretation of a presidential farewell address.

Hoping to capitalize on a well of goodwill that's expanded in the final year of his tenure, Obama has discarded the staid Oval Office or East Room for his last formal set of remarks. Instead, he'll travel to Chicago, the city where he declared victory in 2008 and 2012, to address a sold-out crowd of ardent supporters.
    The moment, conceived months ago, is meant to recall the most iconic moments of Obama's historic tenure, ones rooted in the "hope and change" message that carried the first African-American to the White House.
    White House blasts GOP for ethics moves: 'cheap suit caucus'
    As he departs office leaving scores of progressive policies in place, there's ample evidence of change. But for his backers, the "hope" aspect of that original mantra is diminished by the prospects of Donald Trump's presidency.
    On Tuesday, Obama aims to revive the spirits of progressives who he'd hoped to rally behind Hillary Clinton. Though his speech won't be policy-oriented or carry any direct contrasts with Trump, his message will offer a "hopeful" vision for the future, according to administration officials.
    Obama in his speech wants to cast a "forward-looking" vision for a country, those officials say, insisting his message won't be directed solely at his successor. Planned declarations that the nation benefits from diversity and fairness, however, will surely be regarded as admonitions to the future commander in chief.
    Barack Obama, then a Democratic presidential hopeful, addresses voters at a January 2008 rally in Des Moines, Iowa, accompanied by his wife, Michelle, and daughters Malia and Sasha, then 9 and 6, respectively. Click through the gallery to see how the Obama girls grew up before the nation after their father&#39;s 2008 election as President.
    Barack Obama, then a Democratic presidential hopeful, addresses voters at a January 2008 rally in Des Moines, Iowa, accompanied by his wife, Michelle, and daughters Malia and Sasha, then 9 and 6, respectively. Click through the gallery to see how the Obama girls grew up before the nation after their father's 2008 election as President.
    The family hands out food for Thanksgiving in their hometown of Chicago in November 2008 shortly after Barack Obama&#39;s campaign victory.
    The family hands out food for Thanksgiving in their hometown of Chicago in November 2008 shortly after Barack Obama's campaign victory.
    Obama takes the oath of office with his family by his side on January 20, 2009, at the US Capitol. Sasha is at far right, next to Malia.
    Obama takes the oath of office with his family by his side on January 20, 2009, at the US Capitol. Sasha is at far right, next to Malia.
    The President takes Malia, left, and Sasha for a walk &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2009/POLITICS/04/14/first.dog/&quot;&gt;with their new dog, Bo,&lt;/a&gt; on the South Lawn of the White House in April 2009. The Portuguese water dog was a gift from Sen. Edward Kennedy. The first family chose the purebreed puppy largely because of Malia&#39;s allergies.
    The President takes Malia, left, and Sasha for a walk with their new dog, Bo, on the South Lawn of the White House in April 2009. The Portuguese water dog was a gift from Sen. Edward Kennedy. The first family chose the purebreed puppy largely because of Malia's allergies.
    Sasha watches her dad from the Truman Balcony after he arrives on the South Lawn of the White House in May 2009.
    Sasha watches her dad from the Truman Balcony after he arrives on the South Lawn of the White House in May 2009.
    Sasha and Malia play with Bo as they wait for their dad&#39;s helicopter to land at the White House in September 2009.
    Sasha and Malia play with Bo as they wait for their dad's helicopter to land at the White House in September 2009.
    Sasha looks at a turkey named Courage during a Thanksgiving tradition to &quot;pardon&quot; a turkey in November 2009.
    Sasha looks at a turkey named Courage during a Thanksgiving tradition to "pardon" a turkey in November 2009.
    Malia and Sasha read a book to children during a visit to a hospital in Washington in December 2009.
    Malia and Sasha read a book to children during a visit to a hospital in Washington in December 2009.
    With an assist from his wife and daughters, Obama presses the button to light the National Christmas Tree on December 2009 at the Ellipse near the White House.
    With an assist from his wife and daughters, Obama presses the button to light the National Christmas Tree on December 2009 at the Ellipse near the White House.
    Sasha and her mother serve meals to the needy in Washington in January 2010. The President and Malia also helped in the dining room.
    Sasha and her mother serve meals to the needy in Washington in January 2010. The President and Malia also helped in the dining room.
    President Obama and Sasha watch a WNBA game in Washington in August 2010.
    President Obama and Sasha watch a WNBA game in Washington in August 2010.
    The first lady and her daughters read to children as they visit a community center in Johannesburg in June 2011.
    The first lady and her daughters read to children as they visit a community center in Johannesburg in June 2011.
    The first family greets children dressed as elves at a museum in Washington in December 2011.
    The first family greets children dressed as elves at a museum in Washington in December 2011.
    The President walks with his daughters after a visit to Sea Life Park in Hawaii in December 2011.
    The President walks with his daughters after a visit to Sea Life Park in Hawaii in December 2011.
    The first family sings with Kermit the Frog at the National Tree lighting ceremony in December 2011.
    The first family sings with Kermit the Frog at the National Tree lighting ceremony in December 2011.
    Obama gives Malia a hug and a kiss after not kissing his wife, Michelle, on the &quot;Kiss Cam&quot; at the Verizon Center in July 2012.
    Obama gives Malia a hug and a kiss after not kissing his wife, Michelle, on the "Kiss Cam" at the Verizon Center in July 2012.
    The first family walks across Lafayette Park to attend Sunday services in Washington in August 2012.
    The first family walks across Lafayette Park to attend Sunday services in Washington in August 2012.
    The President and his daughters watch on television as the first lady gives a speech at the Democratic National Convention in September 2012.
    The President and his daughters watch on television as the first lady gives a speech at the Democratic National Convention in September 2012.
    President Obama greets his wife and daughters after being sworn in for his second term in January 2013.
    President Obama greets his wife and daughters after being sworn in for his second term in January 2013.
    The first daughters take a selfie of themselves during the presidential inaugural parade on January 21, 2013, in Washington. Malia was 14 and Sasha 11 at the time of their father&#39;s second inaugural.
    The first daughters take a selfie of themselves during the presidential inaugural parade on January 21, 2013, in Washington. Malia was 14 and Sasha 11 at the time of their father's second inaugural.
    Obama, with Sasha, center, and Malia, pays for a purchase at the Politics &amp;amp; Prose bookstore in northwest Washington in November 2013.
    Obama, with Sasha, center, and Malia, pays for a purchase at the Politics & Prose bookstore in northwest Washington in November 2013.
    The first lady and her daughters receive an escort from Patrick Prendergast, provost and president of Trinity College Dublin, during their June 2013 visit to Ireland.
    The first lady and her daughters receive an escort from Patrick Prendergast, provost and president of Trinity College Dublin, during their June 2013 visit to Ireland.
    The first family sings during the finale of TNT&#39;s &quot;Christmas in Washington&quot; program in December 2013. Michelle Obama&#39;s mother, Marian Robinson, and the program&#39;s host, actor Hugh Jackman, are at left. Time Warner is the parent company of TNT and CNN.
    The first family sings during the finale of TNT's "Christmas in Washington" program in December 2013. Michelle Obama's mother, Marian Robinson, and the program's host, actor Hugh Jackman, are at left. Time Warner is the parent company of TNT and CNN.
    Obama and Sasha make burritos at DC Central Kitchen as part of a service project on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in January 2014.
    Obama and Sasha make burritos at DC Central Kitchen as part of a service project on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in January 2014.
    Michelle Obama shares a light moment with her daughters as they visit the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall of China in March 2014.
    Michelle Obama shares a light moment with her daughters as they visit the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall of China in March 2014.
    The Obamas head to Marine One as they leave the White House for a wedding in August 2014.
    The Obamas head to Marine One as they leave the White House for a wedding in August 2014.
    The first family takes the stage during a taping of the &quot;Christmas in Washington&quot; program in December 2014.
    The first family takes the stage during a taping of the "Christmas in Washington" program in December 2014.
    Malia and Sasha arrive at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, in March 2015. The Obamas were in Alabama to commemorate the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/03/08/us/selma-50-years-anniversary-live-events/&quot;&gt;50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday&lt;/a&gt;, when state troopers clubbed and tear-gassed civil rights marchers headed to Montgomery.
    Malia and Sasha arrive at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, in March 2015. The Obamas were in Alabama to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, when state troopers clubbed and tear-gassed civil rights marchers headed to Montgomery.
    Sasha, left, and Malia join their dad as he delivers remarks for the turkey pardoning ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House in November 2015.
    Sasha, left, and Malia join their dad as he delivers remarks for the turkey pardoning ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House in November 2015.
    Malia and Sasha Obama, grandmother Marian Robinson, the first lady and President attend the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony on the Ellipse south of the White House in December 2015.
    Malia and Sasha Obama, grandmother Marian Robinson, the first lady and President attend the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony on the Ellipse south of the White House in December 2015.
    Malia attends a state dinner at the White House in March 2016. The dinner was in honor of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and first lady Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau.
    Malia attends a state dinner at the White House in March 2016. The dinner was in honor of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and first lady Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau.
    Sasha attends the Trudeau state dinner in March 2016.
    Sasha attends the Trudeau state dinner in March 2016.
    Obama hugs Malia at the White House Fourth of July party in 2016. She was &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/07/05/politics/obama-malia-birthday-singing/&quot;&gt;celebrating her 18th birthday&lt;/a&gt; during the party, which included musicians Janelle Monae and Kendrick Lamar.
    Obama hugs Malia at the White House Fourth of July party in 2016. She was celebrating her 18th birthday during the party, which included musicians Janelle Monae and Kendrick Lamar.
    Obama and the first lady head to the tarmac to board Air Force One with their daughters Malia, right, and Sasha, left, at Air Station Cape Cod in Massachusetts in August 2016.
    Obama and the first lady head to the tarmac to board Air Force One with their daughters Malia, right, and Sasha, left, at Air Station Cape Cod in Massachusetts in August 2016.
    "The President is primarily delivering a message to the American people, all Americans, whether they voted for President Obama or not," said White House spokesman Josh Earnest on Monday. "The President feels an obligation to talk about what he's learned of the last eight years, what he's learned about the country, what he's learned about governing the country, and offer up his advice to the American people about the most effective way to confront the challenges that we see ahead."
    Obama's speech is the capstone of a months-long farewell tour, manifested in extended magazine interviews, lengthy television sit-downs, and the White House's own efforts to document the President's waning administration.
    Through it all, Obama has sought to highlight the achievements of his presidency using statistics showing the country better off now than eight years ago. He's offered a rational view of Trump's election and rarely lets on to any apprehension about his future as an ex-president.
    First lady Michelle Obama has offered a more candid view in a scaled-back version of her own farewell. She sat for an hour-long interview with Oprah Winfrey, frankly admitting that Democrats were now "feeling what not having hope feels like."
    And she became emotional during her final set of formal remarks at the White House Friday, her voice quaking and eyes welling with tears as she told a crowd of educators: "I hope I made you proud."
    Obama looks to save Obamacare from GOP repeal

    The first lady's subdued but deeply felt departure stands in sharp contrast to the President's own farewell speech Tuesday. Upwards of 20,000 people are expected to view the address at McCormick Place, the largest convention center in North America where Obama declared victory over Mitt Romney in 2012.
    Obama has been planning his speech for months, aides said, formulating the broad themes while on vacation over the holidays in Hawaii and developing drafts starting last week.
    He told aides months ago that he preferred to deliver his farewell address in his hometown, a first for a departing President. George W. Bush, unpopular and facing a financial crisis, delivered his final prime-time address in the White House East Room to a crowd of 200 supporters and aides.
    Bill Clinton, Ronald Reagan and Jimmy Carter all used the Oval Office -- a setting Obama has long spurned for formal remarks. George H.W. Bush traveled outside of Washington to West Point for a departing address after failing to secure a second term, though he didn't actually bill it as a farewell.
    The tradition extends back to George Washington, who issued warnings against unchecked power and partisan entrenchment in a written address to the nation in 1796.
    Like major addresses in the past, Obama is writing his speech himself, dictating passages to his chief speechwriter Cody Keenan who puts the President's words into print. Obama returns the drafts with heavy annotations, writing his changes in a tightly compressed scrawl on the margins.
    Aides expected the drafting process to extend into Tuesday before Obama departs for Chicago in the afternoon.
    When he returns to Washington in the early morning hours of Wednesday, it's expected to be Obama's final flight aboard Air Force One. He'll use the presidential aircraft on Inauguration Day to depart Washington. But with only a former president aboard, it's known simply as "Special Air Mission 28000."