Washington (CNN) President-elect Donald Trump's pick to oversee many of his most controversial campaign proposals -- a border wall, mass deportations and tighter controls on Muslim immigration -- will sit before a Senate panel on Tuesday to answer questions about his record and Trump's proposals.

But fireworks aren't a sure thing as retired Gen. John Kelly, a widely respected retired Marine Corps general who has previously earned unanimous Senate confirmation, undergoes the prerequisite Senate grilling on his path to confirmation as the next secretary of Homeland Security.

Kelly's selection was met with early signs of approval by several Democrats on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, and aides to several Democratic senators said they weren't expecting a confrontational setting.

The former commander of US Southern Command is a decorated combat veteran who has dealt with Congress for years. Sen. John McCain, a fellow veteran, and former Defense Secretary Robert Gates will introduce him at the start of his confirmation hearing, a transition official told CNN.

Still, some of Trump's most controversial proposals would fall within Kelly's jurisdiction should he be confirmed to lead the Department of Homeland Security -- and he will undoubtedly face some questions about those proposals.

"DHS is an area where the President-elect has made a variety of comments both through the campaign and subsequently after the election and you know I think you'll get a number of questions related to those comments and how they pair with Gen. Kelly's philosophy and strategy," said Drew Pusateri, communications director for the committee's top Democratic member, Sen. Claire McCaskill. "These kinds of issues will come up."

Trump's pledge to build a wall on the US border with Mexico; his calls to deport millions of undocumented immigrants living in the US; and his proposal to ban Muslims from the US -- which he has not disavowed -- and conduct extreme vetting of immigrants from Muslim-majority countries would all fall within DHS's purview.

The department oversees a slew of key US agencies including US Customs and Border Protection, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, and the Transportation Security Administration. And Trump's vitriolic rhetoric branding undocumented Mexican immigrants as criminals and rapists and his comments about Muslims could also haunt Kelly's hearing.

Kelly appears prepared to guard himself against the association.

"I believe in America and the principles upon which our country and way of life are guaranteed. I believe in respect, tolerance and diversity of opinion. I have a profound respect for the rule of law and will always strive to uphold it," Kelly is expected to say, according to his prepared opening statement. "I have never had a problem speaking truth to power, and I firmly believe that those in power deserve full candor and my honest assessment and recommendations."

A transition official said Kelly would stress that the US is a "nation of laws" and that he believes in enforcing those laws should he be pressed on Trump's controversial immigration proposals.

But even as Pusateri, McCaskill's committee spokesman, noted that Kelly would likely face questions about Trump's most controversial proposals and rhetoric, he noted Kelly's "long history of service to the US" and said McCaskill is familiar with his qualifications stemming from her time on the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Several other Democratic senators on the committee may also be more focused on the US's northern border, rather than its southern border with Mexico which has been the source of much of Trump's controversial statements.

Four of the seven Democrats on the committee hail from states that share a border with Canada.

An aide to Sen. Jon Tester of Montana noted that the state has a 540-mile border with Canada and said Tester would focus his questioning on northern border issues. The aide also said Tester plans to ask Kelly about combating visa overstays.

The aide said that while Tester has not yet decided whether he will vote to confirm Kelly, but noted that Tester walked away very impressed with Kelly after the two met privately.

Kelly's designation for the Cabinet post was also met with warm words by several Democrats on the committee, including Sen. Tom Carper, the outgoing ranking member who will remain on the committee, who in a statement called Kelly his "friend" and "a man of steady leadership who has years of experience working with our neighbors in Latin America as commander of US Southern Command."

Kelly will appear before the Committee on Monday a month after Trump tapped him for the top homeland security post, time he's spent preparing for the hearing including by sitting for a mock confirmation hearing with Trump transition staff.

Kelly will be joined at his confirmation hearing by his wife, daughter and son-in-law, a disabled veteran and amputee, a transition official said.