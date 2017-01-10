Story highlights President-elect Donald Trump has said he supports overturning Roe v. Wade

"It is the law of the land, it has been settled for some time," Sessions said

Washington (CNN) Sen. Jeff Sessions, in the middle of his confirmation hearing to become President-elect Donald Trump's attorney general, said Tuesday he would respect laws allowing abortion despite his deeply held personal belief that the courts are wrong on the issue.

The Alabama Republican said specifically that he would respect the Supreme Court's decision in Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that said the right to privacy gives women the right to an abortion.

Sessions, who has consistently voted against abortion rights in the Senate and has a 0% rating from several abortion rights groups, told senators overseeing his committee hearing that although he believed Roe v. Wade violated the Constitution, he would defend it.

"It is the law of the land, it has been settled for some time," Sessions said. "I will respect it and follow it."

Sessions said, however, that he believes the decision was a "colossal" mistake by the Supreme Court.

