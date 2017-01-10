Comey mum on possible FBI inquiry into any Trump connection to Russia hacking

Story highlights Comey's refusal to comment drew a perplexed response from Sen. Angus King

"The irony of your making that statement here I cannot avoid," King quipped

Washington (CNN) FBI Director James Comey declined to answer Tuesday whether the bureau was investigating links between President-elect Donald Trump's campaign and Russia.

Comey's refusal to comment during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing drew a perplexed response from Sen. Angus King, who noted the "irony" of Comey's lack of comment given that he shook the 2016 campaign by telling Congress the FBI was reviewing emails thought to be related to Hillary Clinton's private server.

"You didn't say one way or another whether even there was an investigation underway?" King, a Maine independent who caucuses with Democrats, asked Comey.

Comey responded, "Correct. I don't, especially in a public forum, we never confirm or deny a pending investigation."

