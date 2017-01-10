Trump team to Hispanic leaders: 'The war is over'

Story highlights "You don't change the dialogue until you have a dialogue," Javier Palomarez said

Trump transition officials met Tuesday with Hispanic leaders in Washington

(CNN) After a contentious presidential campaign, President-elect Donald Trump's transition officials now have a message to Hispanic leaders: "The war is over."

That's according to Javier Palomarez, the head of the US Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, who participated in a meeting between Hispanic leaders and Trump transition officials in Washington on Tuesday.

"To their credit, I have to admit -- I just got to be honest -- they quickly put it behind us," Palomarez told CNN after the meeting. "They quickly said, 'Listen, you were a warrior and warriors do war, but the war is over.' "

Palomarez -- who said immigration, deportation and other issues of concern to Hispanic Americans were among the items discussed -- added, "And we're looking and hopeful to collaborate with you on a wide array of issues and in that spirit."

The former Trump critic, whose organization endorsed Hillary Clinton in the general election, said he agreed to give the transition team counsel because they've shown that they are willing to listen to other voices.

Read More