Photos: Confirmation hearings for Trump's Cabinet US Sen. Jeff Sessions, a Republican from Alabama, is sworn in on Capitol Hill prior to his confirmation hearing on Tuesday, January 10. He was nominated for attorney general by President-elect Donald Trump. Hide Caption 1 of 6

Photos: Confirmation hearings for Trump's Cabinet Code Pink activist Tighe Barry, dressed like a member of the Ku Klux Klan, is removed by police after disrupting the start of Sessions' confirmation hearing. Sessions has long faced accusations of racism. He wasn't confirmed for a federal judgeship in 1986 after ex-colleagues testified he had made racist comments and joked that his problem with the Ku Klux Klan was its use of marijuana. Sessions rejected allegations of racism during his Senate testimony. "I abhor the Klan and its hateful ideology," Sessions said. Hide Caption 2 of 6

Photos: Confirmation hearings for Trump's Cabinet Sessions testifies during his hearing. Hide Caption 3 of 6

Photos: Confirmation hearings for Trump's Cabinet In his wide-ranging hearing, Sessions pledged to recuse himself from all investigations involving Hillary Clinton based on inflammatory comments he made during a "contentious" campaign season. He also defended his views of the Roe v. Wade ruling on abortion, and he reinforced the congressional ban on waterboarding. Hide Caption 4 of 6

Photos: Confirmation hearings for Trump's Cabinet US Sen. Cory Booker, a Democrat from New Jersey, watches the hearing. He is scheduled to testify against Sessions, marking the first time in Senate history that a sitting senator will testify against another sitting senator for a Cabinet post. Hide Caption 5 of 6