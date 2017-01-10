Cummings: Obama 'elevated African-American people so much'

Story highlights "I can not tell you how proud I am" of the Obamas, Cummings said

Obama will give his farewell address Tuesday in his hometown of Chicago

(CNN) Reflecting on the legacy of President Barack Obama, Rep. Elijah Cummings spoke Tuesday of his pride in what America's first black president has accomplished.

"He has elevated African-American people so much," Cummings told CNN's Chris Cuomo on "New Day." "And Michelle Obama, as they say, put the O in Obama."

"I cannot tell you how proud I am of them," the Maryland Democrat added.

Cummings said Obama's election gave some of his Baltimore neighbors hope that they previously lacked.

"I look at the guys in my neighborhood. I live in the inner city. They're pressing their chest out a little more," he said. "They used to think the only thing they could become is a basketball player, a football player. Now they know they can become the President of the United States."

Read More