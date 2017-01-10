Pompeo, DeVos confirmation hearing delayed

Story highlights Party leaders have recently conducted intensive negotiations over the schedules for the hearings

Republicans have agreed to the changes

(CNN) Senate Republican leaders agreed to postpone two high-profile confirmation hearings scheduled for Wednesday for cabinet nominees of President-elect Donald Trump.

The moves -- one announced late Monday and the second early Tuesday -- came in response to Democratic complaints that too many hearings for key nominees were planned for that day.

Senate aides confirmed that the confirmation hearings for Education secretary nominee Betsy DeVos will now take place next week and the hearings for CIA director nominee Rep Mike Pompeo, R-Kansas will take place this Thursday.

Democrats were concerned senators and the public would not be able to digest the testimony for the five hearings that were planned for Wednesday, which is also the day Trump is doing his first news conference in several months to talk about how he is separating himself from his business interests.

The Wednesday hearings are now pared down to three: Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson will appear before the Foreign Relations Committee, the second day of testimony before the Judiciary Committee for the confirmation of Attorney General nominee Sen. Jeff Sessions, of Alabama, and a hearing before the Senate transportation committee for Elaine Chao to be secretary of transportation.

