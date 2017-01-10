The complexity of Barack Obama and Atticus Finch

(CNN) Is it still okay to quote Atticus Finch even though he turned out to be a racist?

Barack Obama says yes. He did it in his farewell address, a thoughtful speech by the first black president, who will hand over the White House in ten days to Donald Trump, who as a candidate excited white nationalists.

When Obama pointed out that ten-day timeline, drawing boos from the audience, he argued it is a "hallmark of our democracy: the peaceful transfer of power from one freely-elected president to the next."

That's as difficult for some Democrats and Obama supporters to stomach as the news that Finch was not always to be the near-perfect father and role model of the classic novel.

It was after talking about the need to protect anti-discrimination laws that he mentioned Finch, the fallen hero of Harper Lee's classic novel, "To Kill a Mockingbird," who turned into a crotchety old racist of 2015's " Go Set a Watchman ." That book was billed as a sequel, but turned out to be a first draft. It depicts Finch having attended KKK meetings and saying to his daughter , "Do you want Negroes by the carload in our schools and churches and theaters? Do you want them in our world?"

