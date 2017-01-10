Ex-Sen. D'Amato kicked off flight after rallying passengers against crew

Story highlights Former New York Sen. Al D'Amato was kicked off delayed New York-bound flight

D'Amato's policy firm says JetBlue and the former senator exchanged apologies

New York (CNN) Former New York Sen. Al D'Amato was removed from a delayed New York-bound JetBlue flight on Monday after trying to rally passengers against the flight crew.

JetBlue flight 1002 from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport was originally supposed to depart at 1:42 p.m. ET, but six delays pushed the departure time to just after 8:00 p.m.

Once the plane boarded, the pilots informed passengers that 10 of them needed to move from the front to the back of the plane due to weight distribution.

Passenger Layla Delarmelina said six passengers refused and "the captain wasn't doing anything."

Delarmelina said the former senator got up and confronted the people that refused, and then told the captain to just pick people to move.

