US Air Force redraws tattoo policy to boost recruiting

Story highlights Many applicants have tattoos that would bar service

The new tattoo policy will go into effect on February 1

(CNN) The US Air Force is revamping its restrictions on tattoos to open the door to more recruits who would otherwise be barred from service because of their body ink.

"We identified specific changes we can make to allow more members of our nation to serve without compromising quality," said Air Force Secretary Deborah Lee James, noting that the service would still maintain "our commitment to the profession of arms."

The Air Force change comes about six months after the Marines overhauled its tattoo restrictions with the goal of balancing "the personal desires of Marines with high standards of professional military appearance and heritage."

The new Air Force tattoo policy , which goes into effect on February 1, eliminates the "25% coverage rule" which limited the relative size of tattoos on the chest, back, arms and legs. The rule had required that no tattoos cover more than 25% of the body part or readily visible when wearing a uniform.

