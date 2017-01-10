Why Trump team should beware confirmations past

Story highlights Errol Louis: Dismissal of vetting concerns on confirmations is cavalier disregard for history

Bernie Kerik example shows that nominations handled on the fly can be disastrous, he writes

Errol Louis is the host of "Inside City Hall," a nightly political show on NY1, a New York all-news channel. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) As understandably eager as they are to get speedy approvals from Congress for as many Cabinet nominees as possible, Donald Trump's transition team should focus less on aggressively preparing candidates to endure a high-profile public grilling and more on avoiding shortcuts in the confirmation process. Cutting corners will likely saddle the new President, the nation -- and the nominees themselves -- with avoidable ethical headaches.

Instead of seeking to resolve conflicts of interest under the hot lights of a televised hearing, Team Trump should follow the thorough, deliberate process laid out by none other than Sen. Mitch McConnell in a 2009 letter to then-Majority Leader Harry Reid.

Errol Louis

"Prior to considering any time agreements on the floor on any nominee, we expect the following standards will be set," McConnell wrote, ticking off requirements including that an FBI background check be completed and that "The Office of Government Ethics letter is complete and submitted to the committee in time for review and prior to a committee hearing."

That process, said McConnell, was "consistent with the longstanding and best practices of committees, regardless of which political party is in the majority."

That sensible process appears set to be tossed out the window now that Republicans control the White House and both houses of Congress. Team Trump seems determined to circumvent the slower but more reliable process of completing paperwork and background investigations by the FBI and Office of Government Ethics. "We seem to have lost contact with the Trump-Pence transition since the election," is how OGE Director Walter Shaub put it in a memo in November.