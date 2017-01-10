Death of Iran's Rafsanjani: Ex-president was a man of peace

Story highlights Ayatollah Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani died on January 8 aged 82

He was the country's fourth president, between 1989 and 1997

Seyed Hossein Mousavian is a Middle East security and nuclear policy specialist at Princeton University and author of "Iran and the United States: An Insider's View on the Failed Past and the Road to Peace." He was an advisor to Rafsanjani and the Iranian Ambassador to Germany from 1990 to 1997. The opinions expressed here are those of the author.

(CNN) The news of the sudden passing of Ayatollah Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani has utterly shocked Iranians of all walks of life.

The prominent statesman had been involved in public life going back to his youth during the Shah's dictatorial regime, when he was a leading activist and endured years of prison, torture, and exile.

After the success of the Iranian revolution in 1979 and the return of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini to the country, Rafsanjani emerged as the closest aide and confidant to the revolutionary father and would play an instrumental role in managing the country under his leadership.

Centrist leader

After Saddam Hussein's Iraq invaded Iran in 1980, Rafsanjani juggled serving as speaker of parliament and a top war commander for eight years. He also played a decisive role in ending the conflict as he made sure Iran held its head up high even when virtually every global and regional power had supported Saddam.

Read More