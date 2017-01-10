Breaking News

How to tackle the danger of returning foreign terrorist fighters

By Brian C. Goebel

Updated 1:49 PM ET, Tue January 10, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

People flee the scene of a terror attack at Istanbul&#39;s Ataturk airport on June 29. Turkish officials have strong evidence that ISIS leadership was involved in the planning of the attack, a senior government source told CNN. Officials believe the men -- identified by state media as being from Russia, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan -- entered Turkey from the ISIS stronghold of Raqqa in Syria, bringing with them the suicide vests and bombs used in the attack, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/06/30/europe/turkey-istanbul-ataturk-airport-attack/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the source said.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The ISIS terror threat
People flee the scene of a terror attack at Istanbul's Ataturk airport on June 29. Turkish officials have strong evidence that ISIS leadership was involved in the planning of the attack, a senior government source told CNN. Officials believe the men -- identified by state media as being from Russia, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan -- entered Turkey from the ISIS stronghold of Raqqa in Syria, bringing with them the suicide vests and bombs used in the attack, the source said.
Hide Caption
1 of 25
The ISIS militant group -- led by Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, pictured -- began as a splinter group of al Qaeda. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/06/29/world/meast/iraq-developments-roundup/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Its aim is to create an Islamic state,&lt;/a&gt; or caliphate, across Iraq and Syria. It is implementing Sharia law, rooted in eighth-century Islam, to establish a society that mirrors the region&#39;s ancient past. It is known for killing dozens of people at a time and carrying out public executions.
Photos: The ISIS terror threat
The ISIS militant group -- led by Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, pictured -- began as a splinter group of al Qaeda. Its aim is to create an Islamic state, or caliphate, across Iraq and Syria. It is implementing Sharia law, rooted in eighth-century Islam, to establish a society that mirrors the region's ancient past. It is known for killing dozens of people at a time and carrying out public executions.
Hide Caption
2 of 25
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters fire missiles during clashes with ISIS in Jalawla, Iraq, on June 14, 2014. That month, ISIS took control of Mosul and Tikrit, two major cities in northern Iraq.
Photos: The ISIS terror threat
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters fire missiles during clashes with ISIS in Jalawla, Iraq, on June 14, 2014. That month, ISIS took control of Mosul and Tikrit, two major cities in northern Iraq.
Hide Caption
3 of 25
Traffic from Mosul lines up at a checkpoint in Kalak, Iraq, on June 14, 2014. Thousands of people &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/07/19/world/meast/christians-flee-mosul-iraq/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;fled Mosul&lt;/a&gt; after it was overrun by ISIS.
Photos: The ISIS terror threat
Traffic from Mosul lines up at a checkpoint in Kalak, Iraq, on June 14, 2014. Thousands of people fled Mosul after it was overrun by ISIS.
Hide Caption
4 of 25
ISIS fighters parade down an Iraqi street in this image released by the group in July 2014.
Photos: The ISIS terror threat
ISIS fighters parade down an Iraqi street in this image released by the group in July 2014.
Hide Caption
5 of 25
Aziza Hamid, a 15-year-old Iraqi girl, cries for her father while she and other Yazidi people are flown to safety after a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/08/11/world/gallery/kurdistan-rescue-mission-mount-sinjar/index.html&quot;&gt;dramatic rescue operation&lt;/a&gt; at Iraq&#39;s Mount Sinjar on August 11, 2014. A CNN crew &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/08/11/world/meast/iraq-rescue-mission/index.html&quot;&gt;was on the flight,&lt;/a&gt; which took diapers, milk, water and food to the site where as many as 70,000 people were trapped by ISIS. Only a few of them were able to fly back on the helicopter with the Iraqi Air Force and Kurdish Peshmerga fighters.
Photos: The ISIS terror threat
Aziza Hamid, a 15-year-old Iraqi girl, cries for her father while she and other Yazidi people are flown to safety after a dramatic rescue operation at Iraq's Mount Sinjar on August 11, 2014. A CNN crew was on the flight, which took diapers, milk, water and food to the site where as many as 70,000 people were trapped by ISIS. Only a few of them were able to fly back on the helicopter with the Iraqi Air Force and Kurdish Peshmerga fighters.
Hide Caption
6 of 25
On August 19, 2014, American journalist James Foley &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/08/19/world/meast/isis-james-foley/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;was decapitated by ISIS militants &lt;/a&gt;in a video posted on YouTube. A month later, they released videos showing the executions of American journalist Steven Sotloff and British aid worker David Haines.
Photos: The ISIS terror threat
On August 19, 2014, American journalist James Foley was decapitated by ISIS militants in a video posted on YouTube. A month later, they released videos showing the executions of American journalist Steven Sotloff and British aid worker David Haines.
Hide Caption
7 of 25
ISIS militants stand near the site of an airstrike near the Turkey-Syria border on October 23, 2014. The United States and several Arab nations &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/09/22/world/meast/u-s-airstrikes-isis-syria/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;began bombing ISIS targets in Syria&lt;/a&gt; to take out the group&#39;s ability to command, train and resupply its fighters.
Photos: The ISIS terror threat
ISIS militants stand near the site of an airstrike near the Turkey-Syria border on October 23, 2014. The United States and several Arab nations began bombing ISIS targets in Syria to take out the group's ability to command, train and resupply its fighters.
Hide Caption
8 of 25
A Kurdish marksman stands atop a building as he looks at the destroyed Syrian town of Kobani on January 30, 2015. After four months of fighting, Peshmerga forces &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/02/04/middleeast/kobani-syria-destruction/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;liberated the city&lt;/a&gt; from the grip of ISIS.
Photos: The ISIS terror threat
A Kurdish marksman stands atop a building as he looks at the destroyed Syrian town of Kobani on January 30, 2015. After four months of fighting, Peshmerga forces liberated the city from the grip of ISIS.
Hide Caption
9 of 25
Safi al-Kasasbeh, right, receives condolences from tribal leaders at his home village near Karak, Jordan, on February 4, 2015. Al-Kasasbeh&#39;s son, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/02/03/world/gallery/jordanian-pilot-reaction/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Jordanian pilot Moath al-Kasasbeh,&lt;/a&gt; was burned alive in a video that was released by ISIS militants. Jordan is one of a handful of Middle Eastern nations taking part in the U.S.-led military coalition against ISIS.
Photos: The ISIS terror threat
Safi al-Kasasbeh, right, receives condolences from tribal leaders at his home village near Karak, Jordan, on February 4, 2015. Al-Kasasbeh's son, Jordanian pilot Moath al-Kasasbeh, was burned alive in a video that was released by ISIS militants. Jordan is one of a handful of Middle Eastern nations taking part in the U.S.-led military coalition against ISIS.
Hide Caption
10 of 25
In February 2015, British newspapers report the identity of &quot;Jihadi John,&quot; the disguised man with a British accent who had appeared in ISIS videos executing Western hostages. The militant was identified as Mohammed Emwazi, a Kuwaiti-born Londoner. On November 12, 2015, the Pentagon announced that Emwazi was in a vehicle &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/11/13/middleeast/jihadi-john-airstrike-target/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;hit by a drone strike.&lt;/a&gt; ISIS later confirmed his death.
Photos: The ISIS terror threat
In February 2015, British newspapers report the identity of "Jihadi John," the disguised man with a British accent who had appeared in ISIS videos executing Western hostages. The militant was identified as Mohammed Emwazi, a Kuwaiti-born Londoner. On November 12, 2015, the Pentagon announced that Emwazi was in a vehicle hit by a drone strike. ISIS later confirmed his death.
Hide Caption
11 of 25
graphic warning - multiple images
Photos: The ISIS terror threat
Hide Caption
12 of 25
In March 2015, ISIS released video and images of a man being thrown off a rooftop in Raqqa, Syria. In the last photograph, the man is seen face down, surrounded by a small crowd of men carrying weapons and rocks. The caption reads &quot;stoned to death.&quot; The victim was brutally killed &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/03/05/middleeast/isis-lgbt-persecution/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;because he was accused of being gay.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The ISIS terror threat
In March 2015, ISIS released video and images of a man being thrown off a rooftop in Raqqa, Syria. In the last photograph, the man is seen face down, surrounded by a small crowd of men carrying weapons and rocks. The caption reads "stoned to death." The victim was brutally killed because he was accused of being gay.
Hide Caption
13 of 25
An Iraqi soldier searches for ISIS fighters in Tikrit on March 30, 2015. Iraqi forces &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/03/31/middleeast/iraq-isis-tikrit/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;retook the city&lt;/a&gt; after it had been in ISIS control since June 2014.
Photos: The ISIS terror threat
An Iraqi soldier searches for ISIS fighters in Tikrit on March 30, 2015. Iraqi forces retook the city after it had been in ISIS control since June 2014.
Hide Caption
14 of 25
In May 2015, ISIS took control of Palmyra, Syria, and &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/05/15/middleeast/gallery/palmyra-ruins-syria/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;began to destroy ancient ruins and artifacts.&lt;/a&gt; The Temple of Bel is seen here after Syrian forces reclaimed the city in March 2016. ISIS has also &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/03/09/world/iraq-isis-heritage/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;destroyed other cultural sites&lt;/a&gt; in Syria and Iraq.
Photos: The ISIS terror threat
In May 2015, ISIS took control of Palmyra, Syria, and began to destroy ancient ruins and artifacts. The Temple of Bel is seen here after Syrian forces reclaimed the city in March 2016. ISIS has also destroyed other cultural sites in Syria and Iraq.
Hide Caption
15 of 25
Dead bodies lie near a beachside hotel in Sousse, Tunisia, after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/06/26/world/gallery/tunisia-terrorist-attack/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a gunman opened fire&lt;/a&gt; on June 26, 2015. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, which killed at least 38 people and wounded at least 36 others, many of them Western tourists. Two U.S. officials said they believed the attack might have been inspired by ISIS but not directed by it.
Photos: The ISIS terror threat
Dead bodies lie near a beachside hotel in Sousse, Tunisia, after a gunman opened fire on June 26, 2015. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, which killed at least 38 people and wounded at least 36 others, many of them Western tourists. Two U.S. officials said they believed the attack might have been inspired by ISIS but not directed by it.
Hide Caption
16 of 25
ISIS also claimed responsibility for what it called a suicide bombing &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/06/26/world/kuwait-mosque-attack/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;at the Al-Sadiq mosque&lt;/a&gt; in Kuwait City on June 26, 2015. At least 27 people were killed and at least 227 were wounded, state media reported at the time. The bombing came on the same day as the attack on the Tunisian beach.
Photos: The ISIS terror threat
ISIS also claimed responsibility for what it called a suicide bombing at the Al-Sadiq mosque in Kuwait City on June 26, 2015. At least 27 people were killed and at least 227 were wounded, state media reported at the time. The bombing came on the same day as the attack on the Tunisian beach.
Hide Caption
17 of 25
A man inspects the aftermath of a car bombing in Khan Bani Saad, Iraq, on July 18, 2015. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/07/18/middleeast/iraq-violence/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;A suicide bomber with an ice truck,&lt;/a&gt; promising cheap relief from the scorching summer heat, lured more than 100 people to their deaths. ISIS claimed responsibility on Twitter.
Photos: The ISIS terror threat
A man inspects the aftermath of a car bombing in Khan Bani Saad, Iraq, on July 18, 2015. A suicide bomber with an ice truck, promising cheap relief from the scorching summer heat, lured more than 100 people to their deaths. ISIS claimed responsibility on Twitter.
Hide Caption
18 of 25
Two women hold hands after an explosion in Suruc, Turkey, on July 20, 2015. The blast &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/07/22/world/turkey-suruc-explosion/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;occurred at the Amara Cultural Park,&lt;/a&gt; where a group was calling for help to rebuild the Syrian city of Kobani, CNN Turk reported. At least 32 people were killed and at least 100 were wounded in the bombing. Turkish authorities said they believed ISIS was involved in the explosion.
Photos: The ISIS terror threat
Two women hold hands after an explosion in Suruc, Turkey, on July 20, 2015. The blast occurred at the Amara Cultural Park, where a group was calling for help to rebuild the Syrian city of Kobani, CNN Turk reported. At least 32 people were killed and at least 100 were wounded in the bombing. Turkish authorities said they believed ISIS was involved in the explosion.
Hide Caption
19 of 25
Spectators at the Stade de France in Paris run onto the soccer field after explosions were heard outside the stadium on November 13, 2015. Three teams of gun-wielding ISIS militants &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/11/17/europe/paris-attacks-at-a-glance/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;hit six locations around the city,&lt;/a&gt; killing at least 129 people and wounding hundreds.
Photos: The ISIS terror threat
Spectators at the Stade de France in Paris run onto the soccer field after explosions were heard outside the stadium on November 13, 2015. Three teams of gun-wielding ISIS militants hit six locations around the city, killing at least 129 people and wounding hundreds.
Hide Caption
20 of 25
Law enforcement officers search a residential area in San Bernardino, California, after a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/12/02/us/gallery/san-bernardino-shooting/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;mass shooting&lt;/a&gt; killed at least 14 people and injured 21 on December 2, 2015. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/12/03/us/san-bernardino-shooting/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The shooters&lt;/a&gt; -- Syed Rizwan Farook and his wife, Tashfeen Malik -- were fatally shot in a gunbattle with police hours after the initial incident. The couple supported ISIS and had been planning the attack for some time, investigators said.
Photos: The ISIS terror threat
Law enforcement officers search a residential area in San Bernardino, California, after a mass shooting killed at least 14 people and injured 21 on December 2, 2015. The shooters -- Syed Rizwan Farook and his wife, Tashfeen Malik -- were fatally shot in a gunbattle with police hours after the initial incident. The couple supported ISIS and had been planning the attack for some time, investigators said.
Hide Caption
21 of 25
Members of Iraq&#39;s elite counterterrorism unit celebrate December 28, 2015, after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/12/28/middleeast/iraq-military-retakes-ramadi/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;recapturing the city of Ramadi.&lt;/a&gt; The city fell to ISIS in May 2015.
Photos: The ISIS terror threat
Members of Iraq's elite counterterrorism unit celebrate December 28, 2015, after recapturing the city of Ramadi. The city fell to ISIS in May 2015.
Hide Caption
22 of 25
Two wounded women sit in the airport in Brussels, Belgium, after two explosions rocked the facility on March 22, 2016. A subway station in the city &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/03/24/europe/brussels-investigation/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;was also targeted in terrorist attacks&lt;/a&gt; that killed at least 30 people and injured hundreds more. Investigators say the suspects belonged to the same ISIS network that was behind the Paris terror attacks in November.
Photos: The ISIS terror threat
Two wounded women sit in the airport in Brussels, Belgium, after two explosions rocked the facility on March 22, 2016. A subway station in the city was also targeted in terrorist attacks that killed at least 30 people and injured hundreds more. Investigators say the suspects belonged to the same ISIS network that was behind the Paris terror attacks in November.
Hide Caption
23 of 25
A boy walks past bloodstains and debris at a cafe in Balad, Iraq, that was attacked by ISIS gunmen on May 13, 2016. Twenty people were killed.
Photos: The ISIS terror threat
A boy walks past bloodstains and debris at a cafe in Balad, Iraq, that was attacked by ISIS gunmen on May 13, 2016. Twenty people were killed.
Hide Caption
24 of 25
Iraqi government forces patrol in southern Falluja, Iraq, on June 10, 2016. In late June, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/06/26/middleeast/falluja-liberated-isis/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a senior Iraqi general announced&lt;/a&gt; that the battle to reclaim Falluja from ISIS had been won.
Photos: The ISIS terror threat
Iraqi government forces patrol in southern Falluja, Iraq, on June 10, 2016. In late June, a senior Iraqi general announced that the battle to reclaim Falluja from ISIS had been won.
Hide Caption
25 of 25
17 Istanbul Ataturk Airport ExplosionRESTRICTED 02 isis terror threat03 isis terror threat04 isis terror threat21 isis terror threat08 week in photos 0815James Foley Syria07 isis terror threat08 isis terror threatRESTRICTED 09 isis terror threat10 isis terror threatgraphic warning - multiple images11 isis terror threat12 isis terror threat13 isis terror threat14 isis terror threat15 isis terror threat16 isis terror threat17 isis terror threat18 isis terror threat19 isis terror threat20 isis terror threat01 isis terror threat01 baghdad coffee shop attack 051401 fallujah ISIS

Story highlights

  • Brian Goebel: Muslim community is bulwark against attacks by radicalized Muslims
  • Trump team should drop ideas of Muslim immigrant ban and Muslim registry, he says

Brian C. Goebel is a distinguished fellow at the nonpartisan Stimson Center. The views expressed are his own.

(CNN)President-elect Donald Trump has indicated that preventing terrorist attacks is one of his top national security priorities. In pursuit of this goal, retired Gen. John Kelly, the nominee to lead the Department of Homeland Security, and other members of the national security team will have to decide whether to pursue two anti-terror proposals floated during the campaign -- imposing a ban on Muslim immigrants and registering Muslim residents.

The team would be wise to discard these proposals. Not only are these policies divisive and inconsistent with our national character, but they would be subject to numerous legal challenges. The new administration would spend more time defending its proposals than countering the threat posed by fanatical Islamic terror. And these policies, if attempted, would anyway prove to be ineffective and counterproductive.
    Brian C. Goebel
    Brian C. Goebel
    Even if we could identify Muslims and prevent them from immigrating, this would be a 21st-century Maginot Line. Muslims can travel to the United States for business or tourism, often without a visa. The immigration ban would thus inexorably lead to an attempted Muslim travel ban, which would be even more impracticable and counterproductive. It would weaken our economy and feed the terrorist narrative that the United States is at war with Islam.
    The idea of a Muslim registry suffers from these same defects and one other significant flaw: A key bulwark against terrorist attacks by radicalized Muslims is the Muslim community itself. But rather than incentivize cooperation among Muslims and law enforcement, the proposed registry would antagonize our government's most important allies.
    To its credit, the incoming team has thus far focused on eradicating ISIS. Although we cannot defeat the ideology behind ISIS and al Qaeda with military force, reducing the number of ISIS fighters is a worthy national security objective. However, an increased military campaign against ISIS will exacerbate one of our most pressing national security challenges -- identifying and interdicting returning foreign terrorist fighters.
    Read More
    Around 30,000 people have traveled from dozens of countries, including the United States and many in Europe, to fight with ISIS in Iraq, Syria and Libya. As FBI Director James Comey and European Union counterterrorism officials have warned, there is a serious, urgent and increasing threat that many of these fighters will return to their home countries and/or the United States and seek to carry out attacks, especially as ISIS continues to suffer defeats on battlefields in Iraq and Syria.
    And, although US Customs and Border Protection has substantially reduced the risk that foreign terrorist fighters could reach the United States, we remain vulnerable for at least three reasons:
    First, such fighters are becoming increasingly adept at disguising their travel to and from Iraq, Syria, Libya and surrounding countries. By using various "broken travel" techniques, those who are not on a government watch list substantially reduce their risk of being identified and detained upon their return.
    Second, there are thousands of European fighters. European law enforcement and intelligence personnel are struggling to identify, monitor and detain these returning fighters. The European ones can, in turn, travel to the United States without a visa, and we may have difficulty identifying them if they are not on a watch list.
    Third, notwithstanding increases in North American perimeter security, Kelly and others have raised concerns that foreign terrorist fighters could travel to Canada or Mexico to enter the United States surreptitiously.
    To reduce the threat posed by these returning fighters, the United States should launch the Combating Terrorist Travel Initiative to deploy law enforcement personnel at key overseas transit points, including airports, land border crossings and ferry terminals. Under this initiative, multinational law enforcement teams would: (1) collect information on people traveling along routes known or suspected to be used by foreign terrorist fighters; (2) target and inspect suspicious travelers; and (3) take law enforcement action against those likely to be such fighters.
    Follow CNN Opinion

    Join us on Twitter and Facebook

    By compiling data on people using suspicious travel routes (e.g., Americans crossing from Turkey into Bulgaria), law enforcement officials will be able to determine that a traveler has visited a high-risk location (e.g., Turkey) when his or her travel itinerary upon return may show a low-risk point of origin (e.g., Romania). This is critical for overcoming broken travel and identifying likely returning foreign terrorist fighters. By taking law enforcement action overseas against such likely fighters -- those who match a watch list record or arouse heightened suspicion following questioning and inspection -- Combating Terrorist Travel Initiative personnel can prevent these fighters from returning to countries where they may carry out attacks.
    There is precedent for this forward-deployed law enforcement model. For decades, the United States has deployed immigration officers to overseas airports to work with airlines to identify and prevent the boarding of passengers likely to be denied admission upon arrival, and has deployed personnel overseas to perform "preclearance" of air travelers as well. Since 2002, the United States has deployed law enforcement personnel to 58 overseas seaports in countries such as Jordan, Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates. These personnel work with host government personnel jointly to identify and inspect high-risk shipments.
    For almost 15 years, the United States has resisted the siren songs of scanning 100% of the sea containers shipped to the country and banning maritime shipments from terror-prone regions. Yet maritime trade has been, and is, secure. Let's hope the new administration similarly rejects xenophobia in favor of taking a page from the maritime security playbook to combat terrorist travel through the use of forward-deployed law enforcement personnel.