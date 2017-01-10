Monica Crowley, apologize for plagiarism

Story highlights Trump's pick for a senior NSC position plagiarized sections of her book and dissertation

To maintain honesty and integrity of the security community, Crowley must come clean and apologize

If Crowley doesn't apologize, US foreign policy will be premised on a disregard for facts and truth

Allison Stanger is Leng Professor of International Politics and Economics at Middlebury College and the author of Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Leaks: The Story of Whistleblowing in America (Yale, forthcoming). The views expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) In my course on Crisis Diplomacy at Middlebury College this January, each of my students signed an honor pledge that the work they submit is wholly their own.

Meanwhile, Monica Crowley, the Trump administration's pick for a senior strategic communications position on the National Security Council, has plagiarized some 50 passages in her 2012 book "What the (Bleep) Just Happened?" and significant portions of her Ph.D. dissertation from Columbia University.

My students are what Trump supporters might call the "special snowflakes" of an elite institution of higher learning, but Monica Crowley is slated for foreign policy work in the real world. While the Trump camp would maintain these two worlds have little in common, they are mistaken. Honesty and integrity are as important for national security as they are in the quest for knowledge. If Crowley is to serve in a Trump administration, she, like my students, must promise to maintain the highest ethical standards.

Middlebury's academic handbook defines plagiarism as "passing off another person's work as one's own" and maintains a strict commitment to combating it. All institutions of higher learning must condemn plagiarism if their reason for being is to pursue truth -- and the pursuit of truth is impossible when dishonesty is tolerated. Knowledge cannot progress if results are fabricated. The quality of evidence for any argument cannot be evaluated if a scholar does not make the sources for each of the argument's building blocks crystal clear. The marketplace of ideas that allows the truth to arise through its collision with error cannot function when its participants do not celebrate honesty and condemn lies.

Crowley's dissertation and book are clear instances of intellectual dishonesty. There are multiple verbatim passages drawn from other sources without quotation or attribution, just as there are paraphrased passages that Crowley passes off as her own.

