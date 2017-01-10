Story highlights Citizens who own an exotic pet will now face fines and jail sentences

Cheetahs, tigers and lions are considered a status symbol across the region

(CNN) Cheetahs, tigers and lions have infamously become a status symbol in the oil-rich United Arab Emirates (UAE).

But now wealthy citizens taming such wild animals to keep as pets face a $136,000 (700,000 Dirham) fine or jail.

After years of pressure from animal welfare groups, the Gulf country has passed a law banning the private ownership and trade of wild and dangerous animals.

Anyone seen in public walking their exotic pet -- taking a tiger for a stroll may sound ludicrous, but is not unheard of in the UAE -- will have the animal confiscated and could face up to six months in jail, according to a copy of the law obtained by CNN.

Ronel Barcellos, manager of the Abu Dhabi Wildlife Center, told CNN: "The UAE has come a long way ... I am happy to see that the law has been passed, but steps need to be taken to ensure that it is implemented properly."