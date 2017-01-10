Breaking News

$154 million mansion in China among 2016's most expensive homes

By Emily Wright, The Spaces

Updated 5:14 AM ET, Wed January 11, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The sale of this 72,441 sq ft mansion to Chinese real estate tycoon Hongtian Chen back in July smashed records right, left and centre. &#39;Peach Blossom Land&#39; or &#39;Utopia&#39;, as it translates, is the most expensive home ever sold in China. It has 32 bedrooms, a lake-side swimming pool, wine cellar, and several courtyards and gardens, one of which was modelled on a UNESCO world heritage site.
Photos: Most expensive homes of 2016
Taohuayuan, Suzhou ($154m)The sale of this 72,441 sq ft mansion to Chinese real estate tycoon Hongtian Chen back in July smashed records right, left and centre. 'Peach Blossom Land' or 'Utopia', as it translates, is the most expensive home ever sold in China. It has 32 bedrooms, a lake-side swimming pool, wine cellar, and several courtyards and gardens, one of which was modelled on a UNESCO world heritage site.
Hide Caption
1 of 5
While no one would fork out the full $200m asking price to live in the world&#39;s most famous bunny palace, it still fetched an impressive $100m back in August. This bought the new owner Daren Metropoulos a home theatre, separate guest house, a zoo license and an on-site octogenarian -- as terms of the sale included a caveat that the silk pyjama-wearing Hugh Heffner gets to live in the property until he dies.
Photos: Most expensive homes of 2016
The Playboy Mansion, California ($100m)While no one would fork out the full $200m asking price to live in the world's most famous bunny palace, it still fetched an impressive $100m back in August. This bought the new owner Daren Metropoulos a home theatre, separate guest house, a zoo license and an on-site octogenarian -- as terms of the sale included a caveat that the silk pyjama-wearing Hugh Heffner gets to live in the property until he dies.
Hide Caption
2 of 5
Another big ticket deal for California, this 30,000 sq ft LA property, was sold to billionaire Tom Gores in October. Not bad for 10 bedrooms, 20 bathrooms, a basketball court, a 10 car garage and a $50m drop on the original asking price.
Photos: Most expensive homes of 2016
301 N Carolwood Drive, California ($100m)Another big ticket deal for California, this 30,000 sq ft LA property, was sold to billionaire Tom Gores in October. Not bad for 10 bedrooms, 20 bathrooms, a basketball court, a 10 car garage and a $50m drop on the original asking price.
Hide Caption
3 of 5
With sweeping lines inside and out and a monochrome marble entrance hall, this was the deep south sale of the year. The 28,000 sq ft Dallas mansion was snapped up by founder of Beal Bank, Andrew Beal in January. Don&#39;t be fooled by the fact it only has seven bedrooms. It also boasts a separate two-storey guest house. And a helipad.
Photos: Most expensive homes of 2016
Crespi Hicks Estate, Texas ($100m)With sweeping lines inside and out and a monochrome marble entrance hall, this was the deep south sale of the year. The 28,000 sq ft Dallas mansion was snapped up by founder of Beal Bank, Andrew Beal in January. Don't be fooled by the fact it only has seven bedrooms. It also boasts a separate two-storey guest house. And a helipad.
Hide Caption
4 of 5
A record breaker, this sale marked the biggest closed in New York City this year. The 8,255 sq ft penthouse at the top of the world&#39;s tallest residential tower, designed by Rafael Viñoly, was purchased by Saudi billionaire Fawaz Al Hokair in a deal reported to have closed in September.
Photos: Most expensive homes of 2016
The Penthouse, 432 Park Avenue, New York ($87.7m)A record breaker, this sale marked the biggest closed in New York City this year. The 8,255 sq ft penthouse at the top of the world's tallest residential tower, designed by Rafael Viñoly, was purchased by Saudi billionaire Fawaz Al Hokair in a deal reported to have closed in September.
Hide Caption
5 of 5
most expensive home 1most expensive home 2most expensive home 3crespi hicks estate most expensive home 4

The Spaces is a digital publication that covers architecture, design and art.

(CNN)In times of global and economic uncertainty, many chose to take stock and hold off on making major financial decisions.

Like, say, dropping millions of dollars on a mansion with its own helipad.
Read: Inside Johnny Depp's $12.7 million dollar apartment
    Many, but not all.
    In fact, 2016 was a record breaking year when it comes to the most expensive homes sold.
    Read More
    Read: Cities to watch in 2017
    If you are looking for the most extravagant home in China, this brand new property might be it. The luxury house -- called &#39;Unique Taohuayuan&#39; -- is on the market for an asking price of 1 billion Chinese Yuan (more than $150 million).
    Photos: Feel like an emperor in these traditional Chinese homes
    Unique Taohuayuan, Suzhou, ChinaIf you are looking for the most extravagant home in China, this brand new property might be it. The luxury house -- called 'Unique Taohuayuan' -- is on the market for an asking price of 1 billion Chinese Yuan (more than $150 million).
    Hide Caption
    1 of 12
    Situated on a private island, this incredible home covers a total area of more than 6,700 square meters (72,118 square feet) with 32 bedrooms and an equal number of full bathrooms.
    Photos: Feel like an emperor in these traditional Chinese homes
    Unique Taohuayuan, Suzhou, ChinaSituated on a private island, this incredible home covers a total area of more than 6,700 square meters (72,118 square feet) with 32 bedrooms and an equal number of full bathrooms.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 12
    Traditional style houses are becoming increasingly popular among China&#39;s urban elite who want to set themselves apart from more middle class real estate consumers.
    Photos: Feel like an emperor in these traditional Chinese homes
    Unique Taohuayuan, Suzhou, ChinaTraditional style houses are becoming increasingly popular among China's urban elite who want to set themselves apart from more middle class real estate consumers.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 12
    &quot;There is a certain segment which sees the &#39;copycat&#39; European architectural style as a gimmick aimed at nouveau riche buyers,&quot; says Liz Flora, editor-in-chief of Jing Daily.
    Photos: Feel like an emperor in these traditional Chinese homes
    Unique Taohuayuan, Suzhou, China"There is a certain segment which sees the 'copycat' European architectural style as a gimmick aimed at nouveau riche buyers," says Liz Flora, editor-in-chief of Jing Daily.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 12
    Aside from its sheer size, Taohuayuan&#39;s value lies in its cultural significance. All the bricks and gardens have been hand-made by traditional Xiangshanbang craftsmen and the property took three years to complete.
    Photos: Feel like an emperor in these traditional Chinese homes
    Unique Taohuayuan, Suzhou, ChinaAside from its sheer size, Taohuayuan's value lies in its cultural significance. All the bricks and gardens have been hand-made by traditional Xiangshanbang craftsmen and the property took three years to complete.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 12
    Xiangshangbang are traditional architectural skills that are regarded as the finest craftsmanship in China. They were put to good use building the 2,000 square meters (21,527 square feet) of courtyards in the building.
    Photos: Feel like an emperor in these traditional Chinese homes
    Unique Taohuayuan, Suzhou, ChinaXiangshangbang are traditional architectural skills that are regarded as the finest craftsmanship in China. They were put to good use building the 2,000 square meters (21,527 square feet) of courtyards in the building.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 12
    It may look traditional, but don&#39;t let the facade fool you. The property&#39;s facilities are extraordinarily modern and include a huge wine cellar and swimming pool.
    Photos: Feel like an emperor in these traditional Chinese homes
    Unique Taohuayuan, Suzhou, ChinaIt may look traditional, but don't let the facade fool you. The property's facilities are extraordinarily modern and include a huge wine cellar and swimming pool.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 12
    &quot;In China, new is definitely better,&quot; says Sunny Liu, general manager of property research firm China Index Academy. &quot;Even if it&#39;s in a traditional style, you have to buy brand new.&quot;
    Photos: Feel like an emperor in these traditional Chinese homes
    Unique Taohuayuan, Suzhou, China"In China, new is definitely better," says Sunny Liu, general manager of property research firm China Index Academy. "Even if it's in a traditional style, you have to buy brand new."
    Hide Caption
    8 of 12
    This private residence, located in the Dongcheng district of Beijing, is a traditional &#39;Siheyuan&#39; type of residence where the courtyard is the center of the house. Siheyuan houses on the market range from a few hundred thousand dollars to multi-million dollar properties.
    Photos: Feel like an emperor in these traditional Chinese homes
    Courtyard house, Beijing, ChinaThis private residence, located in the Dongcheng district of Beijing, is a traditional 'Siheyuan' type of residence where the courtyard is the center of the house. Siheyuan houses on the market range from a few hundred thousand dollars to multi-million dollar properties.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 12
    This development was built by architect Zhang Yonghe and is located near the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal river. While the building contains single family homes, it has one thousand different kind of doors.
    Photos: Feel like an emperor in these traditional Chinese homes
    Yunhe'an Shangde Yuanzi, Beijing, ChinaThis development was built by architect Zhang Yonghe and is located near the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal river. While the building contains single family homes, it has one thousand different kind of doors.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 12
    Each individual house costs from 40 to 50 miilion Chinese Yuan (Between $6 to $7.5 million USD)
    Photos: Feel like an emperor in these traditional Chinese homes
    Yunhe'an Shangde Yuanzi, Beijing, ChinaEach individual house costs from 40 to 50 miilion Chinese Yuan (Between $6 to $7.5 million USD)
    Hide Caption
    11 of 12
    Beijing-based real estate firm &#39;Landz&#39; describes the building style as &#39;New Chinese&#39;. The estate has everything modern such as concrete structure and automatic parking lot as well as various intelligence systems but, as the old Chinese saying goes, &#39;human cannot leave nature.&#39;
    Photos: Feel like an emperor in these traditional Chinese homes
    Yunhe'an Shangde Yuanzi, Beijing, ChinaBeijing-based real estate firm 'Landz' describes the building style as 'New Chinese'. The estate has everything modern such as concrete structure and automatic parking lot as well as various intelligence systems but, as the old Chinese saying goes, 'human cannot leave nature.'
    Hide Caption
    12 of 12
    china luxury house 21china luxury house 1china luxury house 2china luxury house 3China luxury house 20china luxury house 23china luxury house 19china luxury house 22china luxury house 18china luxury house 15china luxury house 24china luxury house 17
    Here is a list of the five most eye-watering residential property deals over the last 12 months -- with octogenarian lodgers and all:
    • Taohuayuan, Suzhou ($154m)
    • The Penthouse, 432 Park Avenue, New York ($87.7m)
    • Crespi Hicks Estate, Texas ($100m)
    • 301 N Carolwood Drive, California ($100m)
    • The Playboy Mansion, California ($100m)
    Head to The Spaces to see more expensive homes.