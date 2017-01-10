Feel like an emperor in these traditional Chinese homes
Unique Taohuayuan, Suzhou, China – If you are looking for the most extravagant home in China, this brand new property might be it. The luxury house -- called 'Unique Taohuayuan' -- is on the market for an asking price of 1 billion Chinese Yuan (more than $150 million).
Unique Taohuayuan, Suzhou, China – Situated on a private island, this incredible home covers a total area of more than 6,700 square meters (72,118 square feet) with 32 bedrooms and an equal number of full bathrooms.
Unique Taohuayuan, Suzhou, China – Traditional style houses are becoming increasingly popular among China's urban elite who want to set themselves apart from more middle class real estate consumers.
Unique Taohuayuan, Suzhou, China – "There is a certain segment which sees the 'copycat' European architectural style as a gimmick aimed at nouveau riche buyers," says Liz Flora, editor-in-chief of Jing Daily.
Unique Taohuayuan, Suzhou, China – Aside from its sheer size, Taohuayuan's value lies in its cultural significance. All the bricks and gardens have been hand-made by traditional Xiangshanbang craftsmen and the property took three years to complete.
Unique Taohuayuan, Suzhou, China – Xiangshangbang are traditional architectural skills that are regarded as the finest craftsmanship in China. They were put to good use building the 2,000 square meters (21,527 square feet) of courtyards in the building.
Unique Taohuayuan, Suzhou, China – It may look traditional, but don't let the facade fool you. The property's facilities are extraordinarily modern and include a huge wine cellar and swimming pool.
Unique Taohuayuan, Suzhou, China – "In China, new is definitely better," says Sunny Liu, general manager of property research firm China Index Academy. "Even if it's in a traditional style, you have to buy brand new."
Courtyard house, Beijing, China – This private residence, located in the Dongcheng district of Beijing, is a traditional 'Siheyuan' type of residence where the courtyard is the center of the house. Siheyuan houses on the market range from a few hundred thousand dollars to multi-million dollar properties.
Yunhe'an Shangde Yuanzi, Beijing, China – This development was built by architect Zhang Yonghe and is located near the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal river. While the building contains single family homes, it has one thousand different kind of doors.
Yunhe'an Shangde Yuanzi, Beijing, China – Each individual house costs from 40 to 50 miilion Chinese Yuan (Between $6 to $7.5 million USD)
Yunhe'an Shangde Yuanzi, Beijing, China – Beijing-based real estate firm 'Landz' describes the building style as 'New Chinese'. The estate has everything modern such as concrete structure and automatic parking lot as well as various intelligence systems but, as the old Chinese saying goes, 'human cannot leave nature.'