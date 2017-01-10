Most expensive homes of 2016
The Penthouse, 432 Park Avenue, New York ($87.7m) – A record breaker, this sale marked the biggest closed in New York City this year. The 8,255 sq ft penthouse at the top of the world's tallest residential tower, designed by Rafael Viñoly, was purchased by Saudi billionaire Fawaz Al Hokair in a deal reported to have closed in September.
Most expensive homes of 2016
Crespi Hicks Estate, Texas ($100m) – With sweeping lines inside and out and a monochrome marble entrance hall, this was the deep south sale of the year. The 28,000 sq ft Dallas mansion was snapped up by founder of Beal Bank, Andrew Beal in January. Don't be fooled by the fact it only has seven bedrooms. It also boasts a separate two-storey guest house. And a helipad.
Most expensive homes of 2016
301 N Carolwood Drive, California ($100m) – Another big ticket deal for California, this 30,000 sq ft LA property, was sold to billionaire Tom Gores in October. Not bad for 10 bedrooms, 20 bathrooms, a basketball court, a 10 car garage and a $50m drop on the original asking price.
Most expensive homes of 2016
The Playboy Mansion, California ($100m) – While no one would fork out the full $200m asking price to live in the world's most famous bunny palace, it still fetched an impressive $100m back in August. This bought the new owner Daren Metropoulos a home theatre, separate guest house, a zoo license and an on-site octogenarian -- as terms of the sale included a caveat that the silk pyjama-wearing Hugh Heffner gets to live in the property until he dies.
Most expensive homes of 2016
Taohuayuan, Suzhou ($154m) – The sale of this 72,441 sq ft mansion to Chinese real estate tycoon Hongtian Chen back in July smashed records right, left and centre. 'Peach Blossom Land' or 'Utopia', as it translates, is the most expensive home ever sold in China. It has 32 bedrooms, a lake-side swimming pool, wine cellar, and several courtyards and gardens, one of which was modelled on a UNESCO world heritage site.