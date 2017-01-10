Story highlights Limited-edition holiday Twinkies, some Palmer Candy confections are being recalled

They join an expanding recall connected to milk powder produced by Valley Milk Products

The milk powder could be contaminated with salmonella

(CNN) Although Twinkies normally have a long shelf life, don't hoard any boxes of limited-edition Holiday White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies for your post-holiday snacking or apocalypse preparation needs.

Hostess has recalled the multipack boxes, with nine cakes in each, in response to a recall by Blommer Chocolate Co., which produced the confectionery coating used on the holiday Twinkies. The coating contains milk powder ingredients produced by Valley Milk Products LLC, which may be contaminated with salmonella.

Salmonella was found at the company's manufacturing facility, including in 50-pound bags of Valley Milk's sweet cream buttermilk powder and high heat nonfat dry milk powder.

Consumers are urged to throw out recalled items or return them to the store for a refund.

However, all other Hostess products, including the beloved original Twinkies, are not being recalled.