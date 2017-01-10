18 women sue ex-USA Gymnastics doctor in sex-assault case

Story highlights Larry Nassar is already facing state and federal charges for sex assault, child pornography

Michigan State University has launched an investigation

(CNN) Eighteen women and girls have filed a federal lawsuit against disgraced former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar, alleging that he sexually assaulted them repeatedly for years during physical examinations.

The plaintiffs alleged a pattern of sexual abuse, disguised as treatment, that began in the late 1990s and continued into 2016. Most of the girls were teenagers at the time of the alleged assaults, although several were as young as 9.

Nassar, 53, is already facing state and federal criminal charges, including sexual assault with a person under 13 and possession of child pornography.

Seventeen of the plaintiffs in the civil suit, filed Tuesday, have chosen to remain anonymous. The other, Rachael Denhollander, says she was assaulted by him repeatedly at Michigan State in 2000, when she was 15 and seeking treatment for wrist and back pain.

"The decision to pursue civil charges was painful and it was difficult. It is a decision to continue to be immersed in these events on a national scale, for an extended period of time," Denhollander told reporters at a press conference Tuesday in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

