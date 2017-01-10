Story highlights Wiliam and Reagan Brentlinger were born on December 17th

A photographer shuffled a busy holiday schedule to capture William's final days

(CNN) On December 17th, 2016, Lyndsay and Matthew Brentlinger welcomed twins into the world. That alone was a minor miracle, because doctors had told the Ohio couple one of their twins, the boy, would be stillborn.

Instead, William and Reagan Brentlinger were born wide-eyed, tiny and perfect, just a few days before Christmas.

Sadly, the Brentlingers knew William suffered from heart abnormalities. Even though he looked healthy and alert, he was dying.

A once-in-a-lifetime session

The couple's friend Mandy Edwards knew the family's time together was going to be short, so she reached out to a local photographer for an unforgettable -- and deeply bittersweet -- Christmas gift.

