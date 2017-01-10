Breaking News

Low-calorie sweetener use in kids jumps 200%, study finds

By Jacqueline Howard, CNN

Updated 2:19 PM ET, Tue January 10, 2017

Millions of Americans use tabletop artificial sweeteners each day. Millions more eat foods sweetened with combinations of the fake stuff. But just how healthy are they?&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;The 137-year history of these nonnutritive options is full of health concerns, both overblown and real.
Health effects of artificial sweeteners: Where do we stand?Millions of Americans use tabletop artificial sweeteners each day. Millions more eat foods sweetened with combinations of the fake stuff. But just how healthy are they?

The 137-year history of these nonnutritive options is full of health concerns, both overblown and real.
Oddly enough, it was bad laboratory technique -- combined with poor hygiene -- that led to the discovery of several of today&#39;s top artificial sweeteners. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Russian chemist Constantin Fahlberg was eating dinner when he made an amazing discovery: The roll he&#39;d just bitten into tasted extremely sweet. Realizing the sugary, metallic taste had come from his own hands, he rushed back to the lab to find the source. After tasting everything in sight -- not exactly good lab safety protocol -- he discovered the sweetness came from an accidental chemical reaction between coal tar derivatives (yum!), producing &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.britannica.com/science/saccharin#ref165773&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;benzoic sulfinide.&lt;/a&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;That&#39;s one version of the story. Another account says Fahlberg&#39;s American boss, Dr. Ira Remsen, was the diner who forgot to wash up before eating. Regardless, it was Fahlberg who applied for a patent for saccharin as an inexpensive sugar substitute &lt;br /&gt;
1879: First artificial sweetener, saccharin, is finger lickin' good-for-youOddly enough, it was bad laboratory technique -- combined with poor hygiene -- that led to the discovery of several of today's top artificial sweeteners.

Russian chemist Constantin Fahlberg was eating dinner when he made an amazing discovery: The roll he'd just bitten into tasted extremely sweet. Realizing the sugary, metallic taste had come from his own hands, he rushed back to the lab to find the source. After tasting everything in sight -- not exactly good lab safety protocol -- he discovered the sweetness came from an accidental chemical reaction between coal tar derivatives (yum!), producing benzoic sulfinide.

That's one version of the story. Another account says Fahlberg's American boss, Dr. Ira Remsen, was the diner who forgot to wash up before eating. Regardless, it was Fahlberg who applied for a patent for saccharin as an inexpensive sugar substitute
In the early 1900s, a &lt;a href=&quot;http://toxsci.oxfordjournals.org/content/67/2/157.full&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;group of civil servants&lt;/a&gt; was given free room and board if the men would eat food heavily laced with widely used chemical preservatives, including borax and saccharin. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;They were required to weigh in and take their vital signs before each meal and report any physical reactions. They also had to supply their urine and feces for analysis.
1900: Poison Squad eats food heavily laced with saccharinIn the early 1900s, a group of civil servants was given free room and board if the men would eat food heavily laced with widely used chemical preservatives, including borax and saccharin.

They were required to weigh in and take their vital signs before each meal and report any physical reactions. They also had to supply their urine and feces for analysis.
The &lt;a href=&quot;http://toxsci.oxfordjournals.org/content/67/2/157.full&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&quot;Poison Squad&#39; &lt;/a&gt;was the brainchild of Dr. Harvey Wiley, chief of the U.S. Department of Agriculture&#39;s chemical division. He strongly believed that saccharin was a danger to health and&lt;a href=&quot;https://dash.harvard.edu/bitstream/handle/1/8852144/Gaughan.html?sequence=2&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; took his case to President Theodore Roosevelt&lt;/a&gt;. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;But Roosevelt would have none of it, as he was using saccharin to manage his weight. Wiley describes the President&#39;s reaction in his autobiography: &quot;&#39;You say saccharin is injurious to health? Why, Doctor Rixey gives it to me every day. Anybody who says saccharin is injurious to health is an idiot.&#39;&quot;
1908: Weight-watching President Roosevelt keeps saccharin from being bannedThe "Poison Squad' was the brainchild of Dr. Harvey Wiley, chief of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's chemical division. He strongly believed that saccharin was a danger to health and took his case to President Theodore Roosevelt.

But Roosevelt would have none of it, as he was using saccharin to manage his weight. Wiley describes the President's reaction in his autobiography: "'You say saccharin is injurious to health? Why, Doctor Rixey gives it to me every day. Anybody who says saccharin is injurious to health is an idiot.'"
The 1970s saw a &lt;a href=&quot;http://science.sciencemag.org/content/165/3898/1139.short&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;number of studies&lt;/a&gt; of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/5420548&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;lab rats&lt;/a&gt; fed high doses of saccharin and a newly discovered sweetener, cyclamate. Cyclamate was linked to bladder, urinary, lung, stomach and reproductive tumors in the rodents. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;While later studies found the bladder issues were due to parasites and other urinary peculiarities unique to rats, the damage was done. The FDA banned cyclamate in 1970. While 100 other countries have declared cyclamate safe and use it in their food, the FDA ban remains in the United States.
1970: Cyclamate will give you cancer, if you are a lab ratThe 1970s saw a number of studies of lab rats fed high doses of saccharin and a newly discovered sweetener, cyclamate. Cyclamate was linked to bladder, urinary, lung, stomach and reproductive tumors in the rodents.

While later studies found the bladder issues were due to parasites and other urinary peculiarities unique to rats, the damage was done. The FDA banned cyclamate in 1970. While 100 other countries have declared cyclamate safe and use it in their food, the FDA ban remains in the United States.
Because saccharin had such a bitter, metallic aftertaste, cyclamate was added to the tabletop version, Sweet&#39;N Low, in a 10-1 ratio. When cyclamate was banned, the makers of Sweet&#39;N Low quickly switched to an all-saccharin version, but suspicions remained about saccharin&#39;s role as a carcinogen in rats.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;In 1977 Congress decreed that any food sweetened with saccharin must carry a scary warning label: &quot;Use of this product may be hazardous to your health. This product contains saccharin which has been determined to cause cancer in laboratory animals.&quot; &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;More studies disproved the connection and in 2000, &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.govtrack.us/congress/bills/106/hr5668/summary&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Congress removed the warning label.&lt;/a&gt;
1977: Saccharin gets a warning labelBecause saccharin had such a bitter, metallic aftertaste, cyclamate was added to the tabletop version, Sweet'N Low, in a 10-1 ratio. When cyclamate was banned, the makers of Sweet'N Low quickly switched to an all-saccharin version, but suspicions remained about saccharin's role as a carcinogen in rats.

In 1977 Congress decreed that any food sweetened with saccharin must carry a scary warning label: "Use of this product may be hazardous to your health. This product contains saccharin which has been determined to cause cancer in laboratory animals."

More studies disproved the connection and in 2000, Congress removed the warning label.
Chemist James M. Schlatter was looking for an anti-ulcer drug when he stumbled upon the sweet taste of aspartame by (you guessed it) licking his finger. A mix of aspartic acid and phenylalanine, two naturally occurring amino acids, aspartame entered the growing artificial sweetener market in 1973. Today it&#39;s sold as Equal, Nutrasweet or Sugar Twin.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Unlike the other artificial sweeteners, which are usually excreted unchanged, aspartame can be metabolized, so it does have minimal calories (about 4 per gram). It also has some known uncommon health concerns. It should not be used by anyone with the genetic disorder phenylketonuria or certain rare liver disorders, or pregnant women with high levels of phenylalanine in their blood, because it doesn&#39;t metabolize properly in those individuals. The FDA requires any food made with aspartame to put that restriction on the label.&lt;br /&gt;
1965: Another accidental find, in many ways 'Equal' to its predecessorsChemist James M. Schlatter was looking for an anti-ulcer drug when he stumbled upon the sweet taste of aspartame by (you guessed it) licking his finger. A mix of aspartic acid and phenylalanine, two naturally occurring amino acids, aspartame entered the growing artificial sweetener market in 1973. Today it's sold as Equal, Nutrasweet or Sugar Twin.

Unlike the other artificial sweeteners, which are usually excreted unchanged, aspartame can be metabolized, so it does have minimal calories (about 4 per gram). It also has some known uncommon health concerns. It should not be used by anyone with the genetic disorder phenylketonuria or certain rare liver disorders, or pregnant women with high levels of phenylalanine in their blood, because it doesn't metabolize properly in those individuals. The FDA requires any food made with aspartame to put that restriction on the label.
Scientists were working with a chlorinated sugar compound in 1976 when one of the researchers decided to (what else?) taste it. Sucralose was born. It&#39;s made by replacing three hydrogen and oxygen atoms in sucrose with chlorine atoms, making it about 600 times sweeter than sugar.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Today we know this chlorine-based sugar derivative as Splenda. As the most heat-stable of all of the artificial sweeteners, it&#39;s popular with food manufacturers. &lt;br /&gt;
1976: Another brave chemist tastes his delicious experimentScientists were working with a chlorinated sugar compound in 1976 when one of the researchers decided to (what else?) taste it. Sucralose was born. It's made by replacing three hydrogen and oxygen atoms in sucrose with chlorine atoms, making it about 600 times sweeter than sugar.

Today we know this chlorine-based sugar derivative as Splenda. As the most heat-stable of all of the artificial sweeteners, it's popular with food manufacturers.
By 2005, millions of people were using artificial sweeteners for weight control. So it was a shock when researchers at the University of Texas found that conventional wisdom was wrong, when they analyzed eight years of data from the San Antonio Heart Study. The more diet sodas a person drank, the more likely he or she was to gain weight. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;To this day, no one knows why. Was it due to the artificial sweetener? Was it something else in the soda? Does drinking a diet soda make it more likely a person might order a double size burger and fries? &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Oh, and for the record, &lt;a href=&quot;http://nutritionreviews.oxfordjournals.org/content/71/7/433&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a 2013 review&lt;/a&gt; says there is still evidence that diet soda helps with weight loss. &lt;br /&gt;
2005: Diet sodas cause weight gainBy 2005, millions of people were using artificial sweeteners for weight control. So it was a shock when researchers at the University of Texas found that conventional wisdom was wrong, when they analyzed eight years of data from the San Antonio Heart Study. The more diet sodas a person drank, the more likely he or she was to gain weight.

To this day, no one knows why. Was it due to the artificial sweetener? Was it something else in the soda? Does drinking a diet soda make it more likely a person might order a double size burger and fries?

Oh, and for the record, a 2013 review says there is still evidence that diet soda helps with weight loss.
Studying the effects of specific artificial sweeteners is a challenge in today&#39;s world, as many soda and food manufacturers create mixtures of sweeteners to mimic sugar and make their products taste unique. So it&#39;s hard to tease out which of the sweeteners might be a problem.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;But studies continue to find concerns that bear watching. A 2008 study found drinking &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/20884773&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;more than two servings of diet soda a day&lt;/a&gt; doubled the risk for kidney decline in women. A 2012 study suggested a possible connection between diet sodas and an &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/22282311&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;increased risk for vascular events&lt;/a&gt;. And several studies have discovered a link between &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/19151203&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;metabolic syndrome&lt;/a&gt; -- a sort of prediabetes -- and Type 2 diabetes, perhaps because it alters &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nature.com/nature/journal/vaop/ncurrent/pdf/nature13793.pdf&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;people&#39;s gut bacteria&lt;/a&gt;.&lt;br /&gt;
2012: Artificial sweetners probably safe, but some lingering health concernsStudying the effects of specific artificial sweeteners is a challenge in today's world, as many soda and food manufacturers create mixtures of sweeteners to mimic sugar and make their products taste unique. So it's hard to tease out which of the sweeteners might be a problem.

But studies continue to find concerns that bear watching. A 2008 study found drinking more than two servings of diet soda a day doubled the risk for kidney decline in women. A 2012 study suggested a possible connection between diet sodas and an increased risk for vascular events. And several studies have discovered a link between metabolic syndrome -- a sort of prediabetes -- and Type 2 diabetes, perhaps because it alters people's gut bacteria.
Story highlights

  • Americans are sweet on sweeteners, a new study suggests
  • Low-calorie sweetener consumption triples among kids, up 54% among adults
  • Experts butt heads over how such sweeteners may influence weight loss

(CNN)Americans are scarfing down more and more low-calorie sweeteners, and researchers are raising some concerns.

The consumption of low-calorie sweeteners jumped a whopping 200% among children and 54% among adults from 1999 to 2012, according to a study published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics on Tuesday.
    "We were somewhat surprised," said Allison Sylvetsky, assistant professor at the Milken Institute School of Public Health at George Washington University, who was lead author of the study.
    "While we anticipated an increase, the magnitude of the increase was much larger than we had anticipated, particularly in kids," she said. "It is not surprising that low-calorie sweetener consumption continues to increase, though. ... There has been a lot of pressure put on the food and beverage industry to reformulate, which has led to more lower-sugar, low-calorie sweetener containing products appearing on the market."
    Artificial sweeteners and health
    Artificial sweeteners and health

    Low-calorie sweeteners, also referred to as artificial sweeteners, are sweet-tasting compounds that provide few or no calories when consumed, Sylvetsky said.
    Such sweeteners are often used to replace added sugars, such as sucrose and high-fructose corn syrup, in foods and beverages. They can be found in such products as diet sodas, powdered drink mixes, sugar-free ice cream and light yogurts.
    Low-calorie sweeteners include ingredients such as aspartame, saccharin, sucralose and stevia.

    Americans are sweet on sweeteners

    For the study, researchers analyzed data on low-calorie sweetener consumption, in the form of food, drinks and packets, among 16,986 children and adults in the United States from 2009 to 2012. The data came from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, which included self-reports on food and drink intake.
    Health effects of artificial sweeteners: Where do we stand?
    Health effects of artificial sweeteners
    The researchers compared their findings with a previous data analysis that explored low-calorie sweetener consumption from 1999 to 2008. That previous analysis also relied on data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.
    The researchers found that about 25% of children and about 41% of adults consumed low-calorie sweeteners from 2009 to 2012 in the United States. In comparison, the previous analysis showed that only 8.7% of children and about 30% of adults consumed some type of low-calorie sweetener from 1999 to 2008.
    Beverages, such as diet sodas, accounted for the majority of low-calorie sweetener consumption in both children and adults, the researchers found.
    The sweet truth: How many calories are in your sweetener?
    Natural and artificial sweeteners are in more food products than you might expect. Find out how many calories are in your favorite sweetener and see which ones have the most nutritional bang for your buck.
    The sweet truthNatural and artificial sweeteners are in more food products than you might expect. Find out how many calories are in your favorite sweetener and see which ones have the most nutritional bang for your buck.
    What most people consider sugar is refined &lt;a href=&quot;http://ndb.nal.usda.gov/ndb/foods/show/6202?fg=&amp;man=&amp;lfacet=&amp;format=&amp;count=&amp;max=25&amp;offset=&amp;sort=&amp;qlookup=sugar&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;granulated sugar&lt;/a&gt;, or white sugar, which is derived from sugarcane or sugar beets. Common in foods, it has less nutrients than other natural sweeteners due to a refining process. Calories per tablespoon: 48.
    White sugarWhat most people consider sugar is refined granulated sugar, or white sugar, which is derived from sugarcane or sugar beets. Common in foods, it has less nutrients than other natural sweeteners due to a refining process. Calories per tablespoon: 48.
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://ndb.nal.usda.gov/ndb/foods/show/6201?fg=&amp;man=&amp;lfacet=&amp;format=&amp;count=&amp;max=25&amp;offset=0&amp;sort=&amp;qlookup=sugar&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Brown sugar&lt;/a&gt; is created when molasses is added to sugar crystals. It has higher calcium and potassium levels than its white counterpart. The darker the sugar, the more molasses is present. Calories per tablespoon: 51.
    Brown sugarBrown sugar is created when molasses is added to sugar crystals. It has higher calcium and potassium levels than its white counterpart. The darker the sugar, the more molasses is present. Calories per tablespoon: 51.
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://ndb.nal.usda.gov/ndb/foods/show/6176?fg=&amp;man=&amp;lfacet=&amp;format=&amp;count=&amp;max=25&amp;offset=&amp;sort=&amp;qlookup=molasses&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Molasses&lt;/a&gt; is a byproduct when sugarcane and sugar beets are refined. It is often used in baked goods, and is a rock star when it comes to nutrition with 1,464 mg of potassium, 205 mg of calcium and 242 mg of magnesium -- the highest of all the sweeteners. Calories per tablespoon: 58.
    MolassesMolasses is a byproduct when sugarcane and sugar beets are refined. It is often used in baked goods, and is a rock star when it comes to nutrition with 1,464 mg of potassium, 205 mg of calcium and 242 mg of magnesium -- the highest of all the sweeteners. Calories per tablespoon: 58.
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://ndb.nal.usda.gov/ndb/foods/show/6212?fg=&amp;man=&amp;lfacet=&amp;format=&amp;count=&amp;max=25&amp;offset=&amp;sort=&amp;qlookup=maple+syrup&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Maple syrup&lt;/a&gt; is made from the sap of maple trees, though the artificial varieties are often just a combination of water and sugars. Nutritional perks of authentic syrups include calcium and potassium. Calories per tablespoon: 52.
    Maple syrupMaple syrup is made from the sap of maple trees, though the artificial varieties are often just a combination of water and sugars. Nutritional perks of authentic syrups include calcium and potassium. Calories per tablespoon: 52.
    Honey is produced by bees and has the most calories out of all the sweeteners on our list. The &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.mayoclinic.org/drugs-supplements/honey/safety/hrb-20059618&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Mayo Clinic&lt;/a&gt; recommends that people who have bee-related allergies avoid honey, and it shouldn&#39;t be given to children younger than 12 months. Calories per tablespoon: 64.
    HoneyHoney is produced by bees and has the most calories out of all the sweeteners on our list. The Mayo Clinic recommends that people who have bee-related allergies avoid honey, and it shouldn't be given to children younger than 12 months. Calories per tablespoon: 64.
    Corn syrup is a sweetener made from corn starch that is commonly used in drinks and packaged foods. It comes in light, dark and high-fructose syrups (the &lt;a href=&quot;http://ndb.nal.usda.gov/ndb/foods/show/6208?fg=&amp;man=&amp;lfacet=&amp;format=&amp;count=&amp;max=25&amp;offset=&amp;sort=&amp;qlookup=corn+syrup&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;dark syrup &lt;/a&gt;contains the most nutrients). &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.mayoclinic.org/healthy-living/nutrition-and-healthy-eating/expert-answers/high-fructose-corn-syrup/faq-20058201&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Mayo Clinic&lt;/a&gt; says there is a lack of evidence on the possible dangers of the controversial high-fructose variety. Calories per tablespoon: Light (62), dark (57), high-fructose (53).
    Corn SyrupCorn syrup is a sweetener made from corn starch that is commonly used in drinks and packaged foods. It comes in light, dark and high-fructose syrups (the dark syrup contains the most nutrients). Mayo Clinic says there is a lack of evidence on the possible dangers of the controversial high-fructose variety. Calories per tablespoon: Light (62), dark (57), high-fructose (53).
    A more exotic sweetener, &lt;a href=&quot;http://ndb.nal.usda.gov/ndb/foods/show/6345&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;agave nectar&lt;/a&gt; is created from the agave plant that is native to southern and western United States and parts of South America. It contains fewer carbs than most other sweeteners and contains vitamin C. Calories per tablespoon: 63.
    Agave nectar A more exotic sweetener, agave nectar is created from the agave plant that is native to southern and western United States and parts of South America. It contains fewer carbs than most other sweeteners and contains vitamin C. Calories per tablespoon: 63.
    The leaves from stevia plants are used for medicinal purposes and as a sugar-free sweetener. It is reported to be much sweeter than white sugar, but isn&#39;t approved by the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.fda.gov/aboutfda/transparency/basics/ucm214864.htm&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;FDA&lt;/a&gt;. Nausea is a possible &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.mayoclinic.org/healthy-living/nutrition-and-healthy-eating/expert-answers/stevia/faq-20057856&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;side effect&lt;/a&gt;. Calories per tablespoon: 0.
    SteviaThe leaves from stevia plants are used for medicinal purposes and as a sugar-free sweetener. It is reported to be much sweeter than white sugar, but isn't approved by the FDA. Nausea is a possible side effect. Calories per tablespoon: 0.
    Equal and NutraSweet are FDA-approved artificial sweeteners made from aspartame (two amino acids put together). Another artificial sweetener, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.splenda.com/faq/no-calorie-sweetener&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Splenda&lt;/a&gt;, is sucralose-based and is created from chemically processed sugar. According to &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/07/15/health/artificial-sweeteners-soda/&quot;&gt;researchers&lt;/a&gt;, one possible risk of digesting these products is that it can confuse your body, making it harder to process real sugars as a result. Calories per tablespoon: 0.
    Artificial sweetenersEqual and NutraSweet are FDA-approved artificial sweeteners made from aspartame (two amino acids put together). Another artificial sweetener, Splenda, is sucralose-based and is created from chemically processed sugar. According to researchers, one possible risk of digesting these products is that it can confuse your body, making it harder to process real sugars as a result. Calories per tablespoon: 0.
    This significant rise in low-calorie sweetener consumption may be a result of more sweeteners emerging in the food supply, recent obesity-prevention campaigns or the increased prevalence of diabetes, the researchers suggested.
    "It's an interesting study, particularly the differentiation between drinks versus other items. It's a very important distinction," said Sacha Uelmen, director of nutrition for the American Diabetes Association, who was not involved in the study.
    She added that low-calorie sweeteners are mentioned in the association's 2017 Standards of Medical Care as having the potential to reduce overall calorie and carbohydrate intake if they are substituted for caloric sweeteners and consumed in moderation (PDF).
    As the new study revealed a high prevalence of low-calorie sweeteners, the researchers called for more trials examining potential health effects of sweetener exposure in children and adults.
    Rachel Hicks, a spokeswoman for the American Beverage Association, issued a statement on behalf of the association assuring consumers that low-calorie sweeteners are safe.
    "Decades of scientific research, as well as regulatory agencies around the globe, have repeatedly reaffirmed the safety of low- and no-calorie sweeteners as part of the diet. And the science is clear that because they have few, if any, calories these sweeteners can be an effective tool for weight loss or as part of a weight management plan," the association said in the statement.

    A diet soda debate

    Experts have long debated whether sugar-free and diet products, which often include low-calorie sweeteners, are beneficial for weight control.
    The latest jab thrown in the fight comes from a paper published in the journal PLOS Medicine last week. It suggests that there is a lack of evidence to support the role of artificially sweetened beverages, such as diet sodas, in preventing weight gain.
    Though low-calorie sweeteners are believed to be safe in terms of toxicology, "what is less clear is how low-calorie sweeteners may influence appetite, weight management and risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes," Sylvetsky said.
    "There is tremendous public health significance in investigating whether low-calorie sweeteners are helpful or harmful for weight management and chronic disease prevention," she said. "This is particularly important to study in children, as early life exposure may influence future taste preferences and dietary patterns."
    Uelmen, of the American Diabetes Association, agrees.
    "I would love to see more research on the effect of low-calorie sweeteners, in children especially and also adults," she said. "There is a lot of skepticism in the public around diet drinks and these sweeteners; however, there is also a lot of demand and need for options."