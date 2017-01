Photos: Golf in 2017: A first Asian No. 1 and a resurgent Tiger? Asia's first men's No. 1? – No male Asian golfer has ever topped the world rankings. Hideki Matsuyama will be hoping to change that in 2017. The 24-year-old is currently sixth after a breakthrough year which included three PGA Tour wins. Hide Caption 1 of 7

Photos: Golf in 2017: A first Asian No. 1 and a resurgent Tiger? Tiger on the prowl – After a 15-month battle with injury, Tiger Woods is back on the golf course. And the 14-time major winner has set himself a grueling early-season schedule as bids to recapture something resembling his finest form. Hide Caption 2 of 7

Photos: Golf in 2017: A first Asian No. 1 and a resurgent Tiger? More McIlroy magic? – Rory McIlroy only needs a Masters Green Jacket to complete his collection of majors. The Northern Irishman finished 2016 with a flourish, winning the Tour Championship and the $10m Fedex Cup bonus. Hide Caption 3 of 7

Photos: Golf in 2017: A first Asian No. 1 and a resurgent Tiger? Spieth to sparkle? – Jordan Spieth set the golfing world alight with a stellar 2015 which including two majors and a record-breaking Masters success. But his meltdown at Augusta in 2016 was the defining moment of a comparatively quiet year. Can he once again scale the heights? Hide Caption 4 of 7

Photos: Golf in 2017: A first Asian No. 1 and a resurgent Tiger? Jason Day in no hurry – The world No. 1 has been criticized for his slow play but, with millions of dollars up for grabs, Jason Day intends to take his time in 2017. Hide Caption 5 of 7

Photos: Golf in 2017: A first Asian No. 1 and a resurgent Tiger? DJ in the mix – He finally won his first major at last year's US Open and Dustin Johnson is likely to be a formidable competitor in 2017. Hide Caption 6 of 7