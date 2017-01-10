Story highlights Despite being 'under attack by the alt-right,' 'Milk' writer Justin Lance Black says his new miniseries is for everyone

"I would give anything in the world for it to be less topical in the world right now than it is right now," said Black

(CNN) Dustin Lance Black admits he wrote his 2008 award-winning Harvey Milk biopic for young LGBTQ people "who didn't know they had a forefather who fought for them." But he penned his new miniseries for ABC, "When We Rise," about the movement born from the 1969 Stonewall riots, with a much wider audience in mind.

"I grew up in the south, I grew up in a religious home, I grew up in a military home, I grew up in a conservative home," Black told reporters Tuesday during a panel for the upcoming miniseries at the Television Critics Association press tour. "I wrote this for my cousins and my aunts and my uncles and my family. I wrote this for my family from that other America to say, 'Hey, we got more in common than you think and we can actually speak the same language.'"

Black said he "loved" his upbringing and his family, but he hopes the miniseries bridges the divide that still runs deep across the country.

That's part of the reason ABC was the first and only network he pitched the project to.

"Historically, ABC has been a network that we trust to tell us family stories. So I thought if there was a network where I could finally say, 'Hey, I want to introduce my family,' you gotta do it on ABC," Black said.

