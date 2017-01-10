'Flip or Flop' stars move to divorce, report says

Story highlights The couple announced their split in December

HGTV continues to air episodes of show

(CNN) It looks like a pair of HGTV stars will be making their split permanent.

The "Flip or Flop" stars announced in December they had split and were taking time to re-evaluate their marriage.

"Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage," the pair said in the statement last month. "We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed."

The couple, who are the parents of daughter Taylor, 6, and son Brayden, 1, married in 2009.

