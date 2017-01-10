Beyonce interviews sister Solange for magazine

Story highlights Solange talked creativity with her sister

She had kind words for growing up with Beyonce

(CNN) It can't be easy to be a singer when your sister is Beyoncé, but Solange Knowles has shown the world that she can more than hold her own.

In it the superstar "Lemonade" singer interviews her younger sister whose critically acclaimed "A Seat at the Table" album was a fan favorite in 2016.

Their wide ranging chat touches on creativity, love and reality TV.

"I was just having a conversation with someone about 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta,' and I was saying how I love that show and think it's so brilliant because it's the woman that was represented in my childhood in Houston," Knowles said. "It makes me feel so at home."

