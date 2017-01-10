'Lemony Snicket' books find fresh new life as Netflix series

(CNN) There are relatively few do-overs in Hollywood, but Barry Sonnenfeld gets one and makes the most of it. Having bowed out of directing the 2004 movie version of "Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events," he returns to help launch the new Netflix series, a sprightly, whimsical affair featuring Neil Patrick Harris in Jim Carrey's hammy Count Olaf role.

Titled "A Series of Unfortunate Events," the show features the credited Lemony Snicket as a straight-faced narrator, played perfectly by Patrick Warburton, who seems to be channeling "The Twilight Zone's" Rod Serling.

"If you are interested in stories with happy endings, then you would be better off somewhere else," Lemony warns, later piping in to explain things like how Count Olaf misused the word "standoffish."

Working with the books' author, Daniel Handler, Sonnenfeld and showrunner Mark Hudis have infused the show with a lemony-fresh feel, conjuring a series similar to the fantastical tone of "Pushing Daisies," another Sonnenfeld project that, alas, met a rather untimely end on ABC.

At its core this is a very dark children's tale, featuring the three Baudelaire kids, the orphaned heirs to a fortune that the aforementioned Count desperately wants.

