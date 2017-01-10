(CNN) Who's the bigger Broadway buff?

James Corden and Neil Patrick Harris went head to head on Corden's "The Late Late Show" on Monday night in an epic Broadway battle.

Harris and Corden took the stage for an intense sing-off to see who knew the most show tunes. From "Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat," from "Guys and Dolls," to "On My Own," from "Les Miserables," the stars belted out hits from the Great White Way.

It was unclear who came out on top as both men stood their Broadway ground.

But the grand finale had the audience on their feet as they teamed up to sing "My Shot," from "Hamilton."