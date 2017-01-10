Breaking News

Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds death certificates released

By Juliet Perry

Updated 5:21 AM ET, Tue January 10, 2017

Remembering Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher
Remembering Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher

Story highlights

  • Fisher's cause of death listed as "cardiac arrest/deferred"
  • Reynolds died from type of stroke

(CNN)Death certificates show that Debbie Reynolds died from a stroke and her daughter, Carrie Fisher, died from cardiac arrest -- although the precise cause of death of the "Star Wars" actress will require more investigation.

The death certificates for the two Hollywood stars, who died one day apart, were released Monday by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.
    Carrie Fisher is seen as Princess Leia on the set of George Lucas&#39; &quot;Star Wars: Episode IV -- A New Hope&quot; in 1977. The American actress and writer is best-known for her portrayal of Princess Leia in the &quot;Star Wars&quot; movie franchise. Fisher was hospitalized December 23 in Los Angeles after suffering a heart attack. Fisher died on Tuesday, December 27. She was 60.
    Carrie Fisher is seen as Princess Leia on the set of George Lucas' "Star Wars: Episode IV -- A New Hope" in 1977. The American actress and writer is best-known for her portrayal of Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" movie franchise. Fisher was hospitalized December 23 in Los Angeles after suffering a heart attack. Fisher died on Tuesday, December 27. She was 60.
    Fisher was born in Beverly Hills on October 21, 1956, to Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds. Here, they gaze proudly at their newborn daughter on January 2, 1957.
    Fisher was born in Beverly Hills on October 21, 1956, to Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds. Here, they gaze proudly at their newborn daughter on January 2, 1957.
    Fisher is photographed with her parents and brother, Todd, who was born in 1958.
    Fisher is photographed with her parents and brother, Todd, who was born in 1958.
    Debbie Reynolds makes her first appearance on Broadway in a remake of the 1919 musical &quot;Irene&quot; in 1973. Fisher, seated on the floor, dropped out of high school at age 15 and was featured in the musical as part of the chorus.
    Debbie Reynolds makes her first appearance on Broadway in a remake of the 1919 musical "Irene" in 1973. Fisher, seated on the floor, dropped out of high school at age 15 and was featured in the musical as part of the chorus.
    Warren Beatty and Fisher, then 17, take a break during filming of the movie &quot;Shampoo&quot; in 1974. Fisher has acted in films, plays and television shows, and has written a number of best-selling books.
    Warren Beatty and Fisher, then 17, take a break during filming of the movie "Shampoo" in 1974. Fisher has acted in films, plays and television shows, and has written a number of best-selling books.
    Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Fisher and Harrison Ford (Han Solo) on the set of &quot;Star Wars: Episode IV -- A New Hope&quot; in 1977.
    Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Fisher and Harrison Ford (Han Solo) on the set of "Star Wars: Episode IV -- A New Hope" in 1977.
    Fisher with fellow actresses Amy Irving, left, and Teri Garr in 1978.
    Fisher with fellow actresses Amy Irving, left, and Teri Garr in 1978.
    Fisher on the set of &quot;Star Wars: Episode V -- The Empire Strikes Back&quot; in 1980.
    Fisher on the set of "Star Wars: Episode V -- The Empire Strikes Back" in 1980.
    Harrison Ford and Fisher embrace during filming of &quot;Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back&quot; in 1980. On November 16, 2016, Fisher &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/16/entertainment/carrie-fisher-harrison-ford/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;revealed to People magazine that she and co-star Ford had an affair&lt;/a&gt; during the 1976 filming of &quot;Star Wars.&quot;
    Harrison Ford and Fisher embrace during filming of "Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back" in 1980. On November 16, 2016, Fisher revealed to People magazine that she and co-star Ford had an affair during the 1976 filming of "Star Wars."
    Fisher smiles for a photograph in 1980. Fisher is a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2007/SHOWBIZ/Movies/03/07/carrie.fisher/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;well-respected script doctor&lt;/a&gt; of such movies as &quot;The Wedding Singer&quot; and &quot;Sister Act.&quot;
    Fisher smiles for a photograph in 1980. Fisher is a well-respected script doctor of such movies as "The Wedding Singer" and "Sister Act."
    Fisher stars in the film, &quot;Star Wars: Episode VI -- Return of the Jedi&quot; in 1983. The &#39;gold bikini&#39; is one of her most famous costumes as Princess Leia. In addition to her acting career, Fisher -- who was &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.healthyplace.com/bipolar-disorder/articles/carrie-fisher-and-manic-depression/postcards-a-book-by-carrie-fisher/?t=s&amp;url=/public_bookmarks.php&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;diagnosed with bipolar disorder at age 24&lt;/a&gt; -- has lobbied as an advocate for mental health awareness and treatment and has spoken before the California state Senate.
    Fisher stars in the film, "Star Wars: Episode VI -- Return of the Jedi" in 1983. The 'gold bikini' is one of her most famous costumes as Princess Leia. In addition to her acting career, Fisher -- who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at age 24 -- has lobbied as an advocate for mental health awareness and treatment and has spoken before the California state Senate.
    Musician Paul Simon poses for a picture with Fisher in 1983. The two were married in August and divorced about one year later in July 1984.
    Musician Paul Simon poses for a picture with Fisher in 1983. The two were married in August and divorced about one year later in July 1984.
    Meryl Streep, left -- who portrayed a character based on Fisher in the film adaptation of Fisher&#39;s 1987 novel, &quot;Postcards from the Edge&quot; -- is seen at the film&#39;s premiere in Century City, California, on September 10, 1990.
    Meryl Streep, left -- who portrayed a character based on Fisher in the film adaptation of Fisher's 1987 novel, "Postcards from the Edge" -- is seen at the film's premiere in Century City, California, on September 10, 1990.
    Fisher carries Billie Catherine Lourd -- her daughter with talent agent Bryan Lourd.
    Fisher carries Billie Catherine Lourd -- her daughter with talent agent Bryan Lourd.
    Fisher attends a book signing for her novel, &quot;The Best Awful,&quot; in Beverly Hills, California, in 2004. The semi-autobiographical novel fictionalized events from Fisher&#39;s life.
    Fisher attends a book signing for her novel, "The Best Awful," in Beverly Hills, California, in 2004. The semi-autobiographical novel fictionalized events from Fisher's life.
    &quot;Star Wars&quot; trio Mark Hamill, left, Fisher and Harrison Ford speak during a tribute to filmmaker George Lucas at the 33rd American Film Institute Life Achievement Award event in Hollywood on June 9, 2005.
    "Star Wars" trio Mark Hamill, left, Fisher and Harrison Ford speak during a tribute to filmmaker George Lucas at the 33rd American Film Institute Life Achievement Award event in Hollywood on June 9, 2005.
    Fisher takes part in a dress rehearsal for her play &quot;Wishful Drinking&quot; at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles in 2006.
    Fisher takes part in a dress rehearsal for her play "Wishful Drinking" at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles in 2006.
    Fisher poses with her mother Debbie Reynolds and daughter Billie Catherine Lourd at the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on January 25, 2015.
    Fisher poses with her mother Debbie Reynolds and daughter Billie Catherine Lourd at the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on January 25, 2015.
    Fisher takes part in a &quot;Star Wars&quot; celebration event on April 16, 2015, in Anaheim, California.
    Fisher takes part in a "Star Wars" celebration event on April 16, 2015, in Anaheim, California.
    Fisher salutes as she poses with a storm trooper at the European premiere of &quot;Star Wars: The Force Awakens&quot; in central London on December 16, 2015.
    Fisher salutes as she poses with a storm trooper at the European premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in central London on December 16, 2015.
    Domhnall Gleeson, left, Hugo Sigman, Fisher, and Damian Szifron pose for a photo at the EE British Academy Film Awards in London on February 14, 2016. Their film, &quot;Wild Tales,&quot; won the BAFTA Award for best film not in the English language.
    Domhnall Gleeson, left, Hugo Sigman, Fisher, and Damian Szifron pose for a photo at the EE British Academy Film Awards in London on February 14, 2016. Their film, "Wild Tales," won the BAFTA Award for best film not in the English language.
    Tom Hiddleston looks on as Fisher and her dog, Gary, arrive for the 102nd White House Correspondents&#39; Association dinner in Washington on April 30, 2016.
    Tom Hiddleston looks on as Fisher and her dog, Gary, arrive for the 102nd White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington on April 30, 2016.
    Fisher signs copies of her book, &quot;The Princess Diarist,&quot; in Los Angeles on November 28, 2016.
    Fisher signs copies of her book, "The Princess Diarist," in Los Angeles on November 28, 2016.
    Fisher's cause of death was listed as "cardiac arrest/deferred," indicating there will be further tests. The 60-year-old actress was hospitalized on December 23 after a cardiac event on a flight from London to Los Angeles, according to a source familiar with the situation. Fisher had been in London filming the latest season of Amazon's "Catastrophe."
    Four days later, her death was confirmed in a statement issued by the publicist for Billie Lourd, Fisher's daughter.
    The day after Fisher's death, Reynolds -- one of Hollywood's biggest stars in the 1950s and 1960s -- was taken to a Los Angeles hospital where she later died. On her death certificate, her cause of death was listed as "intracerebral hemorrhage," which is a type of stroke.
    Actress Debbie Reynolds poses for a portrait in New York on October 14, 2011.
    Actress Debbie Reynolds poses for a portrait in New York on October 14, 2011.
    Reynolds was a proud member of the Girl Scouts. At the time of this photo, at age 17, she had earned 42 out of a possible 100 badges in eight years of scouting.
    Reynolds was a proud member of the Girl Scouts. At the time of this photo, at age 17, she had earned 42 out of a possible 100 badges in eight years of scouting.
    Reynolds starred with Gene Kelly in 1952&#39;s &quot;Singin&#39; in the Rain.&quot; When the movie started production, Reynolds didn&#39;t know how to dance and was taught by Kelly, also the choreographer of the film.
    Reynolds starred with Gene Kelly in 1952's "Singin' in the Rain." When the movie started production, Reynolds didn't know how to dance and was taught by Kelly, also the choreographer of the film.
    Debbie Reynolds and Gower Champion dancing in a scene from the 1953 film &quot;Give A Girl A Break.&quot;
    Debbie Reynolds and Gower Champion dancing in a scene from the 1953 film "Give A Girl A Break."
    Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher were married in 1955 and divorced in 1959. The couple had two children: Carrie, born in 1956, and Todd, born in 1958.
    Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher were married in 1955 and divorced in 1959. The couple had two children: Carrie, born in 1956, and Todd, born in 1958.
    Reynolds and Fisher co-starred in &quot;Bundle of Joy,&quot; RKO&#39;s 1956 Technicolor comedy.
    Reynolds and Fisher co-starred in "Bundle of Joy," RKO's 1956 Technicolor comedy.
    A family portrait of Fisher, Reynolds and daughter Carrie, circa 1957.
    A family portrait of Fisher, Reynolds and daughter Carrie, circa 1957.
    A family portrait with Debbie holding Todd and father Eddie holding Carrie.
    A family portrait with Debbie holding Todd and father Eddie holding Carrie.
    Fisher with Reynolds and Elizabeth Taylor in Las Vegas in 1958. The next year Fisher left Reynolds and married Taylor.
    Fisher with Reynolds and Elizabeth Taylor in Las Vegas in 1958. The next year Fisher left Reynolds and married Taylor.
    Reynolds holds her two children, Carrie and Todd, right, during the shooting of 1959&#39;s &quot;The Mating Game.&quot;
    Reynolds holds her two children, Carrie and Todd, right, during the shooting of 1959's "The Mating Game."
    Reynolds and Harry Karl attend an event in Los Angeles in 1962.
    Reynolds and Harry Karl attend an event in Los Angeles in 1962.
    Hermione Baddeley points her finger at Reynolds as Harve Presnell and Ed Begley watch during a scene from the 1964 film &quot;The Unsinkable Molly Brown.&quot; Reynolds was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress for the role.
    Hermione Baddeley points her finger at Reynolds as Harve Presnell and Ed Begley watch during a scene from the 1964 film "The Unsinkable Molly Brown." Reynolds was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress for the role.
    Reynolds with her daughter Carrie Fisher in 1972.
    Reynolds with her daughter Carrie Fisher in 1972.
    Reynolds makes her first appearance on Broadway in 1973, opening in a remake of the 1919 musical &quot;Irene.&quot; Carrie Fisher, seated on floor, also appeared in the musical at age 16.
    Reynolds makes her first appearance on Broadway in 1973, opening in a remake of the 1919 musical "Irene." Carrie Fisher, seated on floor, also appeared in the musical at age 16.
    Reynolds appears in an episode of &quot;The Love Boat&quot; with Gavin MacLeod in 1980.
    Reynolds appears in an episode of "The Love Boat" with Gavin MacLeod in 1980.
    Reynolds on stage for for a curtain call after a performance of &quot;Woman of the Year&quot; at New York&#39;s Palace Theatre in 1983.
    Reynolds on stage for for a curtain call after a performance of "Woman of the Year" at New York's Palace Theatre in 1983.
    Reynolds with Todd and Carrie Fisher at the Thalians Ball in 1985. Reynolds was involved with the Thalians, a group of entertainment professionals who support mental health issues, from the 1950s.
    Reynolds with Todd and Carrie Fisher at the Thalians Ball in 1985. Reynolds was involved with the Thalians, a group of entertainment professionals who support mental health issues, from the 1950s.
    Reynolds appears with Bea Arthur in an episode of &quot;The Golden Girls&quot; in 1991.
    Reynolds appears with Bea Arthur in an episode of "The Golden Girls" in 1991.
    Debbie Reynolds in 2001 at the site of the new Hollywood Motion Picture Collection, where her $30 million motion picture costume collection would be housed.
    Debbie Reynolds in 2001 at the site of the new Hollywood Motion Picture Collection, where her $30 million motion picture costume collection would be housed.
    Reynolds poses with her second star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 13, 1997.
    Reynolds poses with her second star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 13, 1997.
    Reynold&#39;s appears in an episode of &quot;Will &amp;amp; Grace&quot; in 1999 with Debra Messing. Reynolds played the recurring character of Bobbi Adler, mother to Messing&#39;s Grace Adler.
    Reynold's appears in an episode of "Will & Grace" in 1999 with Debra Messing. Reynolds played the recurring character of Bobbi Adler, mother to Messing's Grace Adler.
    Reynolds takes part in the ribbon cutting at the opening of of the Casino Club at The Greenbrier on July 2, 2010, in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, with West Virginia Gov. Joe Manchin; Greenbrier owner and chairman Jim Justice; Brooke Shields; Kathy Justice; and singer Jessica Simpson.
    Reynolds takes part in the ribbon cutting at the opening of of the Casino Club at The Greenbrier on July 2, 2010, in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, with West Virginia Gov. Joe Manchin; Greenbrier owner and chairman Jim Justice; Brooke Shields; Kathy Justice; and singer Jessica Simpson.
    Reynolds poses before the auction of her massive collection of memorabilia from classic movies in 2011. Reynolds is siting on the throne from the 1955 movie &quot;Virgin Queen&quot; with a dress worn by Bette Davis, right, and Joan Collins, left.
    Reynolds poses before the auction of her massive collection of memorabilia from classic movies in 2011. Reynolds is siting on the throne from the 1955 movie "Virgin Queen" with a dress worn by Bette Davis, right, and Joan Collins, left.
    Reynolds poses with daughter Carrie Fisher after receiving the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award on January 25, 2015, in Los Angeles.
    Reynolds poses with daughter Carrie Fisher after receiving the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award on January 25, 2015, in Los Angeles.
    Reynolds' son, Todd Fisher, broke the news. "My mother passed away a short time ago," he told CNN. "She spoke to me this morning and said she missed Carrie."She died later the same day in a Los Angeles hospital, aged 84.