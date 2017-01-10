Breaking News

Bafta nominations: 'La La Land' up for 11 awards

By James Masters, CNN

Updated 6:17 AM ET, Tue January 10, 2017

  • "La La Land" dominates nominations
  • Awards will be held at in London on 12 February

London (CNN)"La La Land" looks on course to make yet more movie history after receiving 11 nominations for the 2017 Bafta film awards in London Tuesday.

The Hollywood musical, which won all seven categories in which it was nominated at the Golden Globe awards, is up for Best Film, Original Music, Cinematography, Editing, Production Design, Costume Design and Sound.
    Damien Chazelle is nominated for both Director and Original Screenplay and Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone for Leading Actor and Leading Actress.
    "La La Land" swept the board at the Golden Globe awards, winning best motion picture -- musical or comedy, best director, best screenplay, best score and acting awards for its stars.
    But it will face fierce competition from "Arrival and "Nocturnal Animals", which both received nine nominations as well as "Manchester by the Sea" which has six.
    Best film

    While "La La Land" will be the leading contender, there's also a home favorite in the mix for the Best Film award.
    "I, Daniel Blake" directed by Ken Loach, who is also up for Best Director, is a UK welfare state drama which won plaudits throughout the industry.
    Sci-Fi thriller "Arrival" is also in contention as well as "Moonlight" and "Manchester by the Sea".

    Leading ladies

    Natalie Portman has won rave reviews for her performance in &quot;Jackie&quot;.
    Natalie Portman has won rave reviews for her performance in "Jackie".
    "La La Land's" leading lady Emma Stone is up for Leading Actress but she'll have a fight on her hands to land the award.
    Meryl Streep, who was at the center of attention for her outburst against President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday, is nominated for her role in "Florence Foster Jenkins".
    Natalie Portman is also in contention for her performance in "Jackie", as is Emily Blunt in "The Girl on the Train" and Amy Adams in "Arrival".
    Main man

    Casey Affleck is in contention for his role in &quot;Manchester by the Sea&quot;.
    Casey Affleck is in contention for his role in "Manchester by the Sea".
    The Leading Actor category promises to be a fierce battle with Ryan Gosling aiming to pick up another gong for his performance in "La La Land".
    He's up against Casey Affleck, who has been praised for his performance in "Manchester by the Sea", while Jake Gyllenhaal in "Nocturnal Animals", Andrew Garfield in "Hacksaw Ridge" and Viggo Mortensen in "Captain Fantastic" are also in the hunt.

    Supporting stars

    Jeff Bridges is hoping to win the Supporting Actor title.
    Jeff Bridges is hoping to win the Supporting Actor title.
    Jeff Bridges will go up against Hugh Grant for the Supporting Actor award.
    Bridges, who plays Marcus Hamilton in "Hell or High Water" , is nominated along with Grant, for his performance in "Florence Foster Jenkins".
    Aaron Taylor-Johnson in "Nocturnal Animals" is also on the shortlist alongside Dev Patel in "Lion" and Mahershala Ali in "Moonlight".
    Viola Davis has already won critical acclaim for her performance in &quot;Fences&quot;.
    Viola Davis has already won critical acclaim for her performance in "Fences".
    In the Supporting Actress award, Nicole Kidman will be hoping to triumph following her showing in "Lion".
    She's up against Michelle Williams in "Manchester by the Sea", Naomie Harris in "Moonlight", Hayley Squires in "I, Daniel Blake" and Viola Davis, who won the Golden Globe for her role in "Fences".
    BEST FILM
    "Arrival"
    "I, Daniel Blake"
    "La La Land"
    "Manchester by the Sea"
    "Moonlight"
    OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
    "American Honey"
    "Denial"
    "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them"
    "I, Daniel Blake"
    "Notes on Blindness"
    "Under the Shadow"
    OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
    "The Girl With All the Gifts"
    "The Hard Stop"
    "Notes on Blindness"
    "The Pass"
    "Under the Shadow"
    FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
    "Dheepan"
    "Juileta"
    "Mustang"
    "Son of Saul"
    "Toni Erdmann"
    DOCUMENTARY
    "13th"
    "The Beatles: Eight Days a Week -- The Touring"
    "The Eagle Huntress"
    "Notes on Blindness"
    "Weiner"
    ANIMATED FILM
    "Finding Dory"
    "Kubo and the Two Strings"
    "Moana"
    "Zootropolis"
    DIRECTOR
    "Arrival" -- Denis Villeneuve
    "I, Daniel Blake" -- Ken Loach
    "La La Land" -- Damien Chazelle
    "Manchester by the Sea" -- Kenneth Lonergan
    "Nocturnal Animals" -- Tom Ford
    ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
    "Hell or High Water"
    "I, Daniel Blake"
    "La La Land"
    "Manchester by the Sea"
    "Moonlight"
    ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
    "Arrival"
    "Hacksaw Ridge"
    "Hidden Figures"
    "Lion"
    "Nocturnal Animals"
    LEADING ACTOR
    Andrew Garfield -- "Hacksaw Ridge"
    Casey Affleck -- "Manchester by the Sea"
    Jake Gyllenhaal -- "Nocturnal Animals"
    Ryan Gosling -- "La La Land"
    Viggo Mortensen -- "Captain Fantastic"
    LEADING ACTRESS
    Amy Adams -- "Arrival"
    Emily Blunt -- "The Girl on the Train"
    Emma Stone --"La La Land"
    Meryl Streep -- "Florence Foster Jenkins"
    Natalie Portman -- "Jackie"
    SUPPORTING ACTOR
    Aaron Taylor-Johnson -- "Nocturnal Animals"
    Dev Patel --"Lion"
    Hugh Grant -- "Florence Foster Jenkins"
    Jeff Bridges -- "Hell or High Water"
    Mahershala Ali -- "Moonlight"
    SUPPORTING ACTRESS
    Hayley Squires -- "I, Daniel Blake"
    Michelle Williams -- "Manchester by the Sea"
    Naomie Harris -- "Moonlight"
    Nicole Kidman -- "Lion"
    Viola Davis --"Fences"
    ORIGINAL MUSIC
    "Arrival"
    "Jackie"
    "La La Land"
    "Lion"
    "Noctural Animals"
    CINEMATOGRAPHY
    "Arrival"
    "Hell or High Water"
    "La La Land"
    "Lion"
    "Nocturnal Animals"
    EDITING
    "Arrival"
    "Hacksaw Ridge"
    "La La Land"
    "Manchester by the Sea"
    "Nocturnal Animals"
    PRODUCTION DESIGN
    "Doctor Strange"
    "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them"
    "Hail, Caesar!"
    "La La Land"
    "Nocturnal Animals"
    COSTUME DESIGN
    "Allied"
    "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them"
    "Florence Foster Jenkins"
    "Jackie"
    "La La Land"
    MAKE UP & HAIR
    "Doctor Strange"
    "Florence Foster Jenkins"
    "Hacksaw Ridge"
    "Nocturnal Animals"
    "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"
    SOUND
    "Arrival"
    "Deepwater Horizon"
    "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them"
    "Hacksaw Ridge"
    "La La Land"
    SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
    "Arrival"
    "Doctor Strange"
    "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them"
    "The Jungle Book"
    "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"
    BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
    "The Alan Dimension"
    "A Love Story"
    "Tough"
    BRITISH SHORT FILM
    "Consumed"
    "Home"
    "Mouth of Hell
    "The Party"
    "Standby"
    RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)
    Anya Taylor-Joy
    Laia Costa
    Lucas Hedges
    Ruth Negga
    Tom Holland